Katsina Former Deputy Gov Dumps PDP

Barely 48 hours to Saturday’s governorship poll, Mallam Abdullahi Garba Faskari, former Deputy Governor of Katsina State during Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration led by Ibrahim Shehu Shema,has formally left the party.

Addressing newsmen in Katsina yesterday, Fasakri goaded the people of the state to be wary of PDP and its governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, and endeavor to vote for ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer and incumbent governor, Aminu Bello Masari, in Saturday March 9th poll.

The erstwhile PDP chieftain, who was schemed out of 2019 governorship race of the party for its preferred candidate in the PDP controversial primary last year,enjoined Katsina people to always remember that the said consensus candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado, was foisted on PDP and it was up to the electorate to reject him on the d- day.

Faskari stressed that the state would not find credible leadership in PDP administration led by its governorship candidate based on his antecedents.

He asserted: “The candidate they brought is not a credible candidate. I will not remain in PDP and continue talking about what has happened. I think it’s only logical for me to resign my membership of the party first and respond to what has transpired.”

According to him, “the APC has a better candidate than PDP and if I am voting, I will vote for that of APC. Up till now, I have not heard that Katsina State Government could not afford to pay salaries.”