Kebbi, Unicef Awards Over 1.9m Contract For Construction, Renovation Of Water, Sanitation Facilities

The Kebbi State Government through Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) in collaboration with Unicef has awarded contract for construction and renovation of water and sanitation facilities in Primary Health Centers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

At a brief contract signing agreement ceremony between the stakeholders and 11contractors in Birnin Kebbi Thursday, the Acting General Manager of Ruwassa, Engr Bala Yelwa said the main objective of awarding the contract was to improve water and sanitation facilities for good health of our people.

He said by ensuring provision of quality portable water and good environment through construction of toilet facilities, the health indices of the people will also improve.

The contract according to him worth N199, 974,357 million would consist of construction of solar powered boreholes, renovation of primary health care centers as well as provision of sanitary facilities.

He said that the contractors were expected to complete their projects within 3 months duration.

“This contract signing agreement was as a result of careful evaluation of the contract documents. I urge you all to carry out quality job because it is important to the health of our people “, he said.

One of the contractors, Engr. Dahiru Shehu who talked on behalf the contractors promised to carry out quality job within the confines of the contract agreement.

Unicef representative at the event, Dr.Abdul Hafiz Isofu and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Engr Aminu Umar, Civil Society organizations, members of the state procurement team were among those who witnessed the contract signing agreement.