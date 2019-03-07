NEWS
MAAN Commence N3bn Loan Repayment In Katsina
THE Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) have began the process of N3 billion loan repayment it
accessed in Katsina State from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Anchor Borrowers
Scheme in the last farming season.
The official flag off of loan repayment Program which took place in Daura, Katsina State, saw farmers
repaying their loans with their yields worth.
In his address, the President of MAAN, Bello Abubakar, who urged the beneficiaries to ensure they
repay their loans promptly to avoid being sanctioned, also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to
review the interest rates of the Anchor Borrowers programme for easy repayment.
While calling on banks to continue to support maize farmers, Abubakar called for total ban of maize
importation in Nigeria, stressing that the maize farmers in Nigeria can produce enough Maize grains to
service local demand.
“That there is no enough Maize in the country is not true, we can produce more than enough in our
country, let the maize users ask and it shall be produced. I want to call, on all the beneficiaries his
program to quickly submit their produce and repay their loan on due, as MAAN will not spare any
member who defaulted”, Abubakar noted.
“Banks should also partner with us by making loans available to MAAN members. Also, all Maize users
are strongly advised to partner with us for the supply of any type of quantity of maize needed, we
assure you that we will meet your needs, we have done it in 2016 through doubling of maize program.”
Abubakar further called on the federal government to consider all commodity associations to buy their
grains.
He however congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, adding that his
administration has contributed so much in revamping the agriculture sector.
Earlier, the Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, (BOA), Kabiru Kabiru Mohammed-Adamu, said the
association promised an initial repayment of N1.2 billion this week, without giving details on when the
remaining balance of N1.8 billion would be paid.
He said: “MAAN got about N3 billion during the first season. The agreement we have with them is that
repayment will be 30 per cent initial repayment, then 40 percent during the second season and then 30
percent during the last season, so with the N1.2 billion they have made promised to repay, we will
closely monitor them, we will still support them for the next season.”
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS22 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC