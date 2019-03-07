MAAN Commence N3bn Loan Repayment In Katsina

THE Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) have began the process of N3 billion loan repayment it

accessed in Katsina State from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Anchor Borrowers

Scheme in the last farming season.

The official flag off of loan repayment Program which took place in Daura, Katsina State, saw farmers

repaying their loans with their yields worth.

In his address, the President of MAAN, Bello Abubakar, who urged the beneficiaries to ensure they

repay their loans promptly to avoid being sanctioned, also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to

review the interest rates of the Anchor Borrowers programme for easy repayment.

While calling on banks to continue to support maize farmers, Abubakar called for total ban of maize

importation in Nigeria, stressing that the maize farmers in Nigeria can produce enough Maize grains to

service local demand.

“That there is no enough Maize in the country is not true, we can produce more than enough in our

country, let the maize users ask and it shall be produced. I want to call, on all the beneficiaries his

program to quickly submit their produce and repay their loan on due, as MAAN will not spare any

member who defaulted”, Abubakar noted.

“Banks should also partner with us by making loans available to MAAN members. Also, all Maize users

are strongly advised to partner with us for the supply of any type of quantity of maize needed, we

assure you that we will meet your needs, we have done it in 2016 through doubling of maize program.”

Abubakar further called on the federal government to consider all commodity associations to buy their

grains.

He however congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, adding that his

administration has contributed so much in revamping the agriculture sector.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, (BOA), Kabiru Kabiru Mohammed-Adamu, said the

association promised an initial repayment of N1.2 billion this week, without giving details on when the

remaining balance of N1.8 billion would be paid.

He said: “MAAN got about N3 billion during the first season. The agreement we have with them is that

repayment will be 30 per cent initial repayment, then 40 percent during the second season and then 30

percent during the last season, so with the N1.2 billion they have made promised to repay, we will

closely monitor them, we will still support them for the next season.”