Makinde: Group Berates Akala, Radio Station Over Breach Of Contract

The Coalition for Credible Polls (CCP) has berated a former governor of Oyo state and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, and the management of his radio station, Parrot FM Ogbomoso, for breach of contract and ethics of professional journalism by turning away the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Seyi Makinde, from the station after a pre-arranged and paid apperance.

A statement by the group’s executive secretary, Johnson Olaiya, on Thursday in Abuja, said Alao-Akala and his radio station’s attitude towards Makinde violated his personal right of free speech and ethics of journalism, which demand fairness and accountability, among others.

“Former governor Alao-Akala and his business interest called Parrot FM in Ogbomoso, Oyo state have conducted themselves in a manner that is undesirable in our political space. They have breached laws of contract because Engr. Seyi Makinde’s camp entered into a contract with Parrot FM by pre-arranging and paying for an appearance on a radio talkshow.

“The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) should take note of the misconduct by Parrot FM Ogbomoso against Engr. Seyi Makinde and take the appropriate punitive measures in order to serve as deterrence against would-be offenders. The regulatory organisation and others alike should impress it on media owners to ensure fairness to all political gladiators by their media outlets,” CCP said.

It will be recalled that Seyi Makinde campaign organization, had on Wednesday complained that the PDP governorship candidate had booked and paid for a one-hour slot at the radio station 48 hours in advance, and came to Ogbomoso for the programme only to be turned back at the gate with the excuse that the slot had been allocated to his rival, Mr Bayo Adelabu of the APC.