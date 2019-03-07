Maku Still In Nasarawa Governorship Race – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that its candidate in the Nasarawa state

governorship election, Mr Labaran Maku, was still in the race.

Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of the party, said this in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday.

Oye said that Maku had not withdrawn from the race, and described reports to that effect as untrue.

The chairman said that the rumours were being spread by political detractors out to mislead the

people.

Oye expressed confidence that Maku would defeat his opponents and clinch the governorship seat in

the March 9 elections.