March 9 Polls: Steer Clear Of Niger Delta, PDP Tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of all PDP strongholds, particularly the Niger Delta region, ahead of the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The opposition party warned that any attempt to manipulate the forthcoming state elections may lead to widespread crisis in the country because Nigerians are still livid with anger over what they said is rigging of the February 23 Presidential election.

The party also counseled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to perish APC’s thoughts of “using thugs to muscle the Akwa-Ibom governorship and state assembly elections, as the people have been fully rallied for a firm resistance on Saturday.”

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said the party’s position is predicated on the on-going heavy shipment of security forces and armed thugs into PDP strongholds, particularly, the Niger Delta region, “with the view to suppress voters and manipulate the March 9 electoral process for the APC.”

He added: “Since the robbery of the PDP’s Presidential mandate, which Nigerians are determined to reclaim at the tribunal, the APC has been jittery over the escalated public support for the PDP not only to retain our states but also to ensure a sweeping victory for PDP in APC states across the country.

“As a result, the APC is desperate to unleash violence in oil rich Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, as well as Benue, Taraba, Gombe, Sokoto, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kwara, but these states and all other strongholds of the PDP, spanning across our nation, remain impregnable.

“The PDP has full information on various secret locations in Akwa-Ibom state, including hotels and other camps, where the APC has quartered thugs ahead of Saturday’s election. We note that the police have refused to evacuate these thugs; but let it be known that the people of Akwa Ibom State will never allow them to operate”.