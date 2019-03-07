MTN Nigeria To List On NSE In H1 As 2018 Revenues Top N453.1bn

… Subscribers now 58m

MTN Nigeria this morning confirmed that it would list on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) in the first half of 2019 just as its revenue for full year 2018 jumped to N453.1 billion.

MTN plans to list by introduction on the NSE during the first half of 2019 and is looking to simplify the capital structure ahead of this listing. The mobile network operator’s listing on the Exchange will create a new telecoms asset class for investors and provide an opportunity for a wider group of Nigerians to participate in our investment story.

The company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 indicate that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 30.8 per cent to N453.1 billion excluding the sim cards fine payment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Also, the EBIDTA margin increased by 4.5 percentage points to 43.6 per cent excluding the simcards fine payment to CBN.

Chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, speaking on the financial results said “In 2018 we rebuilt the base; adding another six million Nigerians to our network, giving a total of 58 million people access to worldwide communication services.

“This growth was built on our sustained focus on customer centric delivery – ensuring that customers get much more value for their money. This included the deployment of proactive interventions to improve customer experience, together with the enhancement of network quality and coverage, and the optimization of our services portfolio.

“We also enabled an additional eight million people to access the possibilities that the internet provides, bringing our total data subscriber base to 44 million, of which 18.7 million use more than five megabytes per month. We are now even better positioned to ensure that everyone can access the benefits of a modern connected life.

“We are excited to have been given the privilege to continue playing a role in facilitating this, and are grateful to our customers, our people, our partners and our regulator for making this possible. We understand how access to the opportunities enabled by the internet can open up new industries even in the remotest areas of our country.

“Thus, we will continue to focus on delivering social innovations like mobile electricity, financial services for all; and leveraging our technology as a vehicle to enable high-impact mobile solutions in education, health and agriculture in our communities – urban and rural” Moolman said.

MTN Nigeria’s service revenue increased by 17.2 per cent; data revenue increased by 39.3 per cent; digital revenue decreased by 58.1 per cent; and Fintech revenue increased by 32.7 per cent.

According to the financial results statement, MTN Nigeria’s business sustained its growth trajectory, building on the positive momentum from the previous years to achieve an annual service revenue growth that exceeds inflation (from 11.2 per cent annual service revenue growth in 2017 to 17.2 per cent in 2018), the first time in the last three years of recovery.

This is complemented by effective cost containment, with reduction in the annual growth of expenses from 27 per cent in 2017 to 8.8 per cent in 2018 (excluding one-off costs linked to the CBN dispute).