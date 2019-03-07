 Nabena To Bayelsa PDP, Govt: Return 63 Stolen Card Readers To INEC

Following revelation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that 63 Card Readers were stolen during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Bayelsa state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena has accused Bayelsa state government and the People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state of complacency in the missing card readers.

Nabena, who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, also alleged that PDP leaders were planning to use the card readers to rig the Saturday’s State House of Assembly election in the state in favour of their candidates.

According to INEC, the affected Local Government Areas where the card readers were used include Brass, Sagbama, Southern-Ijaw, Nembe and Yenagoa.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the Bayelsa-born APC national officer tasked the leadership of INEC and the security agents to ensure that all the stolen Card Readers are recovered before this Saturday’s election.

Nabena said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be mindful of the desperate plan by the government and the PDP to use the stolen card readers to rig the State House of Assembly elections in Bayelsa state.

“INEC and security agencies must ensure that all 63 stolen card readers are recovered before Saturday. In the meantime, INEC should urgently embark on the reconfiguration of its card readers deployed for the Bayelsa State Assembly elections, following reports of attempts by PDP leaders in the state to hack the card readers.

“The stolen card readers is among a list of strategies the rejected PDP government in Bayelsa state plan to deploy to rig Saturday’s elections.