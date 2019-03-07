NAF Airlifts 633,790kg Of Electoral Materials

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday it has assisted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in successfully airlifting a total of 633,790 Kg of electoral materials to 31 different locations across the country from 12 February to 3 March 2019.

This was disclosed during a meeting between the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Principal Staff Officers,Air Officers Commanding and Field Commanders at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

The airlift operation which is in fulfillment of NAF constitutional role of providing aid to civil authority involved eight NAF aircraft flying a total of about 340 hours in 257 sorties with about 120 crew members involved, comprising pilots, technicians and other specialties operating on an almost round the clock basis.

The CAS noted that contingency plans have been put in place in case of any break down of law and order while NAF Hospitals and medical centres have also been put on alert to assist in attending to any medical emergencies.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola the CAS directed Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and field commanders to ensure safety of lives and properties in their various locations during the March 9 Gubernatorial and State House’s of Assembly polls.

This is just as the NAF has deployed aircraft, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to various flash points in support of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He added that the meeting also afforded the AOCs the opportunity to give updates on the level of preparedness and the security arrangements put in place for the conduct of the elections in their various areas of responsibilities (AORs).

The CAS emphasised that the responsibility of Commanders is to ensure security of lives and property of Nigerians and no excuse would be tolerated for any failure in this regard.

He said AOCs must ensure that all NAF personnel remain professional in the discharge of their duties whilst ensuring that no individual or group of individuals is allowed to undermine the electoral process.

He stressed that NAF personnel must endeavour to operate in accordance with the Code of Conduct promulgated by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for members of the Armed Forces during elections.

He added that they must sternly resist any entreaties by unscrupulous politicians to get involved in partisan politics.

Air Marshal Abubakar therefore urged all eligible voters to come out en-masse to vote for the candidates of their choice.