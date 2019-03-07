NEWS
NAFDAC Seize Fake, Substandard Drugs Worth N1.8m In Taraba
The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has discovered and confiscated a large quantity of counterfeit medicines valued at N1.8 million in some communities in Taraba.
A statement by Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC said that officials of the agency traced the marketers and distributors of the counterfeit medicines to their hideouts following information by members of the communities.
She urged residents of the state to increase their cooperation with NAFDAC to help identify more marketers of unregistered medicines.
“The Taraba office of NAFDAC confiscated assorted counterfeit medicines valued at N1.8 million in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba.
” Counterfeit products confiscated included Codeine containing cough syrup valued at N42, 300, Chakapain tablets valued at N400,000, Really Extra tablets, valued at N335,000, different brands of sex enhancing drugs valued at N200,000 and other assorted medicines.
“The locations were discovered after NAFDAC carried out a Post Marketing Surveillance Inspection following information from patriotic members of the community,” Adeyeye stated.
She urged members of the communities to keep assisting NAFDAC by identifying marketers of banned and unregistered medicines.
According to the statement, the Taraba State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Suleiman M.F vowed that the agency would not relent until Taraba was rid of unwholesome and counterfeit medicines.”.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS22 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS18 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS23 hours ago
“You Altered Results To Favour APC”; PDP Accuses INEC
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun