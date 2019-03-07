Nestlé To Increase Women In Senior Executive Positions To 30% By 2022

As the world set to commemorates International Women’s Day, Nestlé has laid out an action plan to increase the number of women in senior executive positions globally from 20 per cent to 30 per cent by the year 2022.

According to the CEO, Nestlé, Mark Schneider, who disclosed this recently, said the action plan underscores the company’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for everyone at the company.

Schneider said Nestlé has made progress in recent years, increasing the number of women in managerial positions. He said, “Today, 43 per cent of these roles are held by women.

“With it’s gender balance acceleration plan, Nestlé will now put further emphasis on increasing the proportion of women in the group’s top 200 senior executive positions from around 20 per cent to 30 per cent by 2022. This is another step in Nestlé’s journey towards gender parity.

“It is simply the right thing to do. We believe that a more diverse workforce with more women at the top will reinforce our inclusive culture and make Nestlé an even better company. We are setting measurable goals to hold ourselves accountable. We know that improving gender balance will lead to better decisions, stronger innovation and higher employee satisfaction.

Executive Vice President, Head of Group, Human Resources and Business Services, Beatrice Guillaume-Grabisch said, “The Nestlé gender balance acceleration plan strengthens our existing commitment to enhance gender balance in our workplace.

“We are confident that everyone, men and women, will play a key role in advancing gender equality and creating a better place to work. The gender balance is a key component of Nestlé’s approach to diversity and inclusion. This is an integral part of the company’s culture and is one of the ways Nestlé brings its purpose and values to life.”