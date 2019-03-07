Nigeria’s Ghetto Award to Celebrate Hidden Talents at Ajegunle

Blackwaves Promotion Nigeria Limited, an entertainment and show-biz outfit, would be celebrating some identified hidden talents during its maiden edition on May 11, 2019.

The programme tagged: Nigeria Ghetto Award (NGA) is slated to hold at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu.

The chief patron of Blackwaves Promotion, Ralph Agbogu, said this on Thursday at a news conference in Lagos.

He said that the award would be used to recognize people who had weathered the ugly circumstances, stigma and all odds associated with being born and raised in the ghettos to become achievers and pacesetters in their chosen fields.

He said, “Our mandate is to discover and showcase hidden talents in every area of the country to the world.

“Our focus will mainly be on the ghettos and rural communities where talents abound.”

Agbogu said that the selection of Ajegunle as the focus of the event was deliberate because of its symbolic nature.

“There is no other place that will have served our objective better than Ajegunle, which to us, represents a ghetto city.

“Ajegunle by our estimation is the number one ghetto in the country, being a suburb of Nigeria’s centre of excellence.

“Ghettos are like furnaces that bring out the best in metals,” Agbogu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards would be given to individuals who had made positive impacts in music, arts and movies, football, banking, journalism and other professions.

The main ceremony would be preceded by a mini exhibition where budding artistes, companies and sponsors would showcase their products and services.

Agbogu also said that on May 4, 2019, a week before the award, there would be a ”Ghetto Walkout” when stakeholders and supporters would trek from the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu to the National Stadium in Surulere.

“The essence of this is to keep fit and create more awareness on the forthcoming award.

“We will also ensure that all participants are safe in order to have a hitch-free exercise,” he said.

NAN also reports that renowned reggae musician, Daddy Showkey, described as `the father of Ghetto celebrities’ is the ambassador of NGA. (NAN)