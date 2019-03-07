PDP Loses 2 Former Lawmakers To APC In Ekiti

The gale of defection hitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state has continued with the

exit of two former lawmakers- Sen. Bode Ola and Mr Segun Ola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the two brothers who were PDP bigwigs were formally

received by officials of All Progresses Congress (APC) led by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi on

Thursday at a rally in Okeyinmi area of Ado-Ekiti.

Bode, who represented Ekiti Central at the National Assembly between 2009 and 2011, joined the APC

at ward 6 in Ado-Ekiti, alongside his brother Segun, who was a lawmaker at the state House of

Assembly between 2003 and 2007.

The former senator said at the event that he was attracted to APC because of the positive impact the

state administration under the leadership of Gov. Kayode Fayemi has made within a short while.

“The way this administration has started revealed that it has the love of the masses at heart.

“Its policies in the education sector are legendary; I was in charge of SUBEB in the last administration, a

sum of N3.5 billion was left untouched.

“Within this short period of time, we can see how this administration has rightfully deployed those

resources to boost our education sector,” he said.

Also speaking, Segun revealed that Fayemi’s campaign slogan “reclaiming our land and restoring our

values”, attracted him to the party.

According to him, Ekiti under his former party was occupied by those he described as marauders

between 2014 and 2018, when the values of the land were misplaced.

Receiving them, Egbeyemi who described APC as the party that has the interest of the masses at heart

said the people of Ekiti have been enjoying new lease of life under Fayemi’s administration.

He said, this could be attested to by the life impacting programmes and policies of the governor.

The deputy governor also revealed plans by the State Government to restore social welfare scheme for

the aged in which they will be receiving monthly stipends as executed during the governor’s first

tenure in office.

“We are happy that Bode Ola is back in our party and we also welcome Segun Ola, they have come

back to where they belong.

“These are men of reputable character; they came from a good family.