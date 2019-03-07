Police Deploy 7 DIGs, 10 AIGs, Others For March 9 Polls

As part of security arrangements for the Saturday elections, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has deployed seven deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) and 10 assistant inspectors-general (AIGs) for proper supervision of all personnel to avoid their partisan during the exercise.

Force spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba, said that it was in line with the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu’s commitment to providing adequate security for the last lap of the 2019 general elections.

Mba explained that the DIGs were deployed in the six geo-political zones across the country while the AIGs were sent to the police zonal commands.

Also, additional 277 commissioners of police were deployed to complement the efforts of the commissioners of police in the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mba said that “with this deployment, each command now has additional three CPs deployed to the three senatorial districts in their states of assignment which will form part of security management base for the command CPs.

“However, based on security assessment earlier carried out by the NPF, some local government areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States have one commissioner of police each deployed to coordinate security in the local government area.

“Each of them is expected to work with the command CP and to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards emplacing adequate security including the supervision of security personnel deployed to each of the senatorial districts under their watch,” Mba said.

Four commands: Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto have new CPs posted specifically as command CPs for purposes of the election.

The IGP assured Nigerians that the police shall “remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections.”