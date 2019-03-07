Police  Investigates Threat On Life of Ex-MD Adamawa Investment Company LTD

The Adamawa Police command, has commenced investigations of treat on the life of Ex-MD, Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company Limited, Mallam Abubabakar Zira.

Zira had petitioned the police, over threat to his life by unknown men, who stormed his residence on Sunday 16 December last year and attempted to Kidnap him on 24th February along Gombi-Hong road.

The Ex-MD alleged that, his attempted kidnap might not be unconnected with cloning of the title document of his plot MF19 Karu village extension by some people based in Abuja.

“The only problem I have, is that some people based in Abuja, had cloned the title document of one of my plot MF19 Kari village extension.

“Subsequently they did same, to my property MF20 Kari a two story building.

“I petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), on 14th September, 2018 and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, in an efforts to protect my property but to no avail.

” I was going for Fajr ( morning prayer ) at about 4:45 am ,as I open my gate I saw some people coming towards my house gate with touches lights.

” I could not ascertain their number because there was no electricity ,so I quickly entered the mosque which is nearby to my house.

” I then noticed there was a vehicle parked outside the mosque main gate and occupied by some people.

” I ran into near by bush and hide from my hidden area I saw them searching and going up and down looking for me but I was protected by Almighty.

He further explained that two of the suspected kidnappers whom he saw closed to his house came into the mosque premises looking for him but they could not locate him.

The Police PPRO in the state, SP Othman Abubakar said, IGP had deployed Tactical Operation Unit from the Force Headquarters to collaborate with the Anti kidnapping units of the command, to assist in tracking kidnappers.

Othman added “The Tactical Operation Unit have been in the state for the past three months, they have been supportive