Police  Investigates Threat On Life of Ex-MD Adamawa Investment Company LTD

Published

1 min ago

on

Police

The Adamawa Police command, has commenced investigations of  treat on the life of Ex-MD, Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company Limited, Mallam Abubabakar Zira.
Zira had petitioned the police, over threat to his life by unknown men, who stormed his residence on Sunday 16 December last year and attempted to Kidnap  him on 24th February along Gombi-Hong road.
The Ex-MD alleged that, his attempted kidnap might not be unconnected with cloning of the title document of his plot MF19 Karu  village extension by some people based in Abuja.
“The only problem I have, is that some people based in Abuja, had cloned the title document of one of my plot MF19  Kari village  extension.
“Subsequently they did same, to my property MF20 Kari a two story building.
“I petitioned the  Inspector General of Police (IGP), on 14th September, 2018 and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, in an efforts  to protect my property but to no avail.
 ” I was going for Fajr ( morning prayer ) at about 4:45 am ,as I open my gate I saw some people coming towards my house gate  with touches lights.
” I could not ascertain their number because there was no electricity ,so I quickly entered the mosque which is nearby to my house.
” I then noticed  there was a vehicle parked outside the mosque main gate  and occupied by some people.
” I ran into near by  bush and hide from my hidden area I saw them searching  and going up and down looking for me but I was protected by Almighty.
He further explained that two of the suspected kidnappers whom he  saw closed to his house  came into the mosque premises  looking for him but they could not locate him.
The Police  PPRO in the state, SP Othman Abubakar  said, IGP had deployed Tactical Operation Unit from the Force Headquarters  to collaborate with the Anti kidnapping units of the command, to assist in tracking kidnappers.
Othman added “The Tactical Operation Unit have been in the state for the past three months, they have been supportive

