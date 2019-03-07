NEWS
Police To Deploy 5,555 Personnel For Saturday Polls In Adamawa
The Adamawa State Police Command are to deploy 5,555 of its personnel, to provide security across the 21 local government areas of the state to guarantee hitch-free governorship and State Assembly elections.
The deployment slated to commence today, is to involve Mobile Force Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Special Protection Unit (SPU), to cover polling units in the state.
The police image maker, SP Othman Abubakar, disclosed the plan, adding that flash points associated with post election violence, would be adequately manned.
“The commissioner of Police has directed Mobile Force Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), to be alert to the task of protection of property. The police in the state are fully committed to the task ahead to ensure a hitch free elections,” he said.
The IGP he said had deployed Tactical Operation Unit from the Force Headquarters to collaborate with the Anti-Kidnapping Units of the command, to assist in tracking kidnappers.
Othman added “The Tactical Operation Unit has been in the state for the past three months, they have been supportive.”
