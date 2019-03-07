Polls: PDP Accuses Fayemi Of Plotting Violence Against Opposition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in state headed by Dr. Kayode Fayemi of plotting to unleash terror on opposition in the state to win Saturday’s House of Assembly elections for the party’s candidates.

It alleged that the same instrument of violence was employed by the ruling party during the last month’s presidential and national assembly polls against PDP members.

Addressing news conference in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, the PDP’s state chairman, Barr. Gboyega Oguntuase, claimed that Governor Kayode Fayemi was coercing his counterpart in Ondo, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu into resorting to violence to also win, having lost to PDP in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Oguntuase said the alleged sinister plot was for his party APC to win all the 26 House of Assembly seats in the March 9 election.

The PDP boss who raised series of allegation, added that it was shameful for the governor to be promoting culture of violence in a state that was widely respected for education and civility.

He appealed to stakeholders across the country, especially Ekiti to plead with Fayemi to rescind his alleged sinister moves in the interest of the country.

“During the last elections, our members were attacked in Efon, Are, Ilawe, Ado, Ikere and other parts of the state. We even documented how our member’s buildings were riddled with bullets, how some were flogged and gave to the police, but no arrest was made.

“It was shameful for Ondo people to be raising allegation of crime against Fayemi because of how he has been influencing governor Akerele to use violence to win the assembly election.

“No election worth the blood of any Ekiti man. The terror group they used to rig presidential poll is still intact and we beg Governor Fayemi not to use Ekiti as a field to practice war strategies he studied, instead let him go to the wartorn Sudan or elsewhere to display this”, he said.

Dismissing the allegation, Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the PDP was only raising excuses because of the defeat that awaits it in the Saturday election.

The governor, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the allegation as mere ranting of an ant since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and international community, had rated Ekiti the most peaceful state during the last elections.

Fayemi said, “The international observers and security agencies adjudged Ekiti’s elections as the freest and fairest in the country.

“The Police said no arrest was made and the PDP was just using escapist strategy ahead of its impending loss on Saturday. Not even a single gunshot was fired in Ekiti. Government and security put up a yeoman’s performance, if they could do that then, no cause for alarm.

‘PDP will be defeated on Saturday under a peaceful environment because the people have seen the lies and deceit of the party and have seen Fayemi as their true friend and that is why the elections have gone the way of APC.

“The PDP was being hunted by its past misdeeds and that was why they were raising baseless allegations”, he stated.