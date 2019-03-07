Polls: Police Restricts Movement Saturday

Ahead of the March 9, election in FCT and other states, The Nigerian Police Force has announced the restrictions of vehicle from 6am to 6pm.

Announcing the restrictions by Police PRO in Abuja, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said Ambulances, Fire service trucks and others on essential duties will be exempted from this enforcement because of the sensitive nature of their services to the public.

Part of the statement read that “the FCT Police Command wishes to inform the public that sequel to the Area Council election in FCT slated for Saturday 9th March, 2019, there will be the restriction of vehicular movement across the Federal Capital Territory as from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

“However, Ambulances, Fire Service trucks and others on essential duties will be exempted from this enforcement because of the sensitive nature of their services to the public.

“While regretting the inconveniences this restriction might cause FCT resident, the Command wants to assure residents that proactive security measures have been put in place to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the election ”

The Nigerian Police also stated that in case of any distress, residents can contact the Joint Operations Centre comprising all the security agencies on the following hotlines: 09052397880, 08024130926, 09051488448 and 07014951751.

The Command Control Room can also be reached on: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.