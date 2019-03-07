NEWS
Polls: Police Restricts Movement Saturday
Ahead of the March 9, election in FCT and other states, The Nigerian Police Force has announced the restrictions of vehicle from 6am to 6pm.
Announcing the restrictions by Police PRO in Abuja, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said Ambulances, Fire service trucks and others on essential duties will be exempted from this enforcement because of the sensitive nature of their services to the public.
Part of the statement read that “the FCT Police Command wishes to inform the public that sequel to the Area Council election in FCT slated for Saturday 9th March, 2019, there will be the restriction of vehicular movement across the Federal Capital Territory as from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
“However, Ambulances, Fire Service trucks and others on essential duties will be exempted from this enforcement because of the sensitive nature of their services to the public.
“While regretting the inconveniences this restriction might cause FCT resident, the Command wants to assure residents that proactive security measures have been put in place to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the election ”
The Nigerian Police also stated that in case of any distress, residents can contact the Joint Operations Centre comprising all the security agencies on the following hotlines: 09052397880, 08024130926, 09051488448 and 07014951751.
The Command Control Room can also be reached on: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
RELIGION1 hour ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
-
NEWS7 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case