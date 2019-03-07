NEWS
Putin Rides Horse With Female Police Ahead Of International Women’s Day
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin mounted a horse on Thursday and cantered with female Police Officers in footage broadcast across Russia ahead of International Women’s Day.
Putin has carefully cultivated a macho image during his 19 years in power with photo-ops depicting him riding a horse bare-chested in Siberia, taking a dip in icy water and piloting a firefighting plane.
The 66-year-old, whose ratings have slipped in recent months, was shown on state television in jeans and a jacket with a raised collar, riding a brown horse flanked by female police officers on white horses.
They cantered gently around a training facility for horse-backed police in Moscow followed by other uniformed officers riding in rows.
Putin afterwards gave the police officers a horse named Golden Ray, Russian news agencies reported.
Ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, Putin said women were increasingly taking an interest in working in law enforcement agencies and that just over a quarter of employees at the interior ministry were now women.
Pollsters say Putin’s ratings have dipped recently due to years of falling real incomes and an unpopular move by the government in 2018 to raise the retirement age.
However, he remains broadly popular and a state pollster this month put his approval rating at almost 65 per cent.
(Reuters/NAN)
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
RELIGION4 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
NEWS10 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
BUA Chairman, 12 Other Black Persons Make Forbes Billionaires List
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Army Uncovers Plot To Disrupt Gov’ship Poll