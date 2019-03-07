Reviving Nigeria’s Textile Industry

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is on the verge of reinvigorating the nation’s textile industry that was once a huge employer of labour with its latest decision to exclude textile materials from the list of items that can benefit from the official foreign exchange window. What this entails is that textile materials have joined the list of other 42 items that have been denied access to the official foreign exchange market. Those who still want to import the materials, the policy clearly stated, are free to do so provided they source their foreign exchange elsewhere.

In arriving at this decision which, in our opinion, is laudable, the apex bank is building on the success of the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) that turned the country into a net producer of rice. As in ABP, the apex bank is putting in place financial measures that will facilitate the policy aimed at returning Nigeria to the position where she was self-sustaining in textile production. These measures will include extending support to local growers of cotton to enable them meet the needs of textile industries in the country; help source high yielding cotton seedlings that will ensure that farmers meet global benchmarks; provide funds at single digit interest rate as well as help refit , retool and upgrade factories that had been left to degrade.

Part of this arrangement by the CBN is also the drive to support the importation of cotton lint provided the importers begin to source their cotton needs locally from the year 2020. Similarly, the apex bank will, as part of the policy, play a more deliberate role in the generation of electricity by supporting the creation of textile production centres in designated areas across the country with the intention of reviving the moribund sector to enable it generate job opportunities.

This, in our view, is yet another policy thrust aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing the agro- business and agro-processing sub sectors of the economy. As soon as the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, assumed office, he saw in agriculture the potential urgently needed to take the nation away from the stranglehold of oil and gas as the mainstay of the economy. Without gainsaying it, hydrocarbons have played a commendable part in the development of the nation. The problem is the over-dependence on them, an attitude that has unwittingly stultified the exploration and exploitation of other resources of which agriculture is one.

This newspaper recalls with nostalgia that agriculture was the key to the success of the nation’s economy before the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity. In the post-Independent First Republic and even in the colonial era, agriculture provided the money that was used to build the economy. Cocoa, cotton, groundnut and palm oil, just to mention few, were the livewire of the economy of the regions. Regrettably, all those were abandoned as soon as oil and gas took a centre stage.

Cotton, in particular, attracted a lot of Foreign Direct investments (FDIs) in those days and brought to life many textile industries promoted by both the government and private sector operators. In Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Asaba and Aba, textile industries played their designed role in building an economy that was emerging from colonialism. Investors from Asia, who were key players in the sector, used to boast that they were the largest employers of labour in Nigeria outside the federal government. Today, those Asians and, indeed, no one makes that claim anymore as those investors are now importers of the materials they used to produce locally in Nigeria the textile factories having been taken over by churches and car dealerships.

The reason for this, sad as it may sound, is self-inflicted by the country’s ill-advised policy of import substitution and the unconscionable adoption of globalisation that threw the country’s borders open to cheaper materials from more industrialised countries. It is from this perspective that we salute the courage of the CBN under Emefiele for taking this bold step that is capable of reviving the sector if followed through.

We point this out because of the nation’s penchant for inconsistency in policy formulation and execution. Those benefitting from the present arrangement whereby Nigeria wastes her scarce foreign change on a commodity that she had comparative advantage on are well connected and may want the status quo to continue. For them, importation of textiles also provide an avenue for capital flight and illegal exportation of foreign exchange. We, therefore, call for dogged determination on the part of the CBN as far as the implementation of this policy is concerned so as to return the country to the position of a net exporter of cotton with sufficient quantity to meet local demand.