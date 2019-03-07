Senate Presidency: IDPs Fast, Pray For Ndume

Over 10,000 internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the various camps in Maiduguri yesterday embarked on five-day fasting and prayer with supplication for the emergence of Senator Ali Ndume as Senate President in the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

This is even as the IDPs called for the democratisation of the process of selecting the Senate President by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) , so as to come out with the best candidate that will understand and cater for the plight of the people, especially, the Boko Haram ravaged people of Borno and northeast.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Maiduguri, the Chief Imam of the Bakassi IDPs camp, which hosts about 39,000 IDPs, Usman Mohammed said both Muslims and Christians in the camp have prayed for the successful emergence of Senator Ndume as Senate President because of his support for their welfare.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and all APC members from Borno and northeast to rally round Ndume whom he described as man of the people to be elected the Senate President when the time comes.

Imam Usman noted that despite the rocket launcher fired at Pulka in Gwoza local government area of Borno State, by the Boko Haram terrorists on the morning of the election, the people stood their ground to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates because of their believe in Ndume, who championed the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in Borno.

He said similar exercise is ongoing at the Arabic Teachers’ Village IDPs camp and Gwoza local government area of Borno State, the home town of Senator Ndume, where some Islamic scholars also joined the fasting and prayer that will end in five days.

Also speaking, the woman leader of Bakassi IDPs camp, Halima Bukar , an IDP from Guzamala local government area of Borno State, said the successful election of Senator Ali Ndume as Senate President would be the best thing to happen to the displaced persons and the less privileged in Borno and Northeast.