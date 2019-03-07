NEWS
Sokefun Emerges NOUN’s DVC
The Senate of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has elected Professor Justus Adedeji Sokefun as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).
Until his election as DVC, Sokefun was the Director, Lagos Study Centre of the university.
A statement by the institution’s Director, Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, yesterday revealed that Sokefun polled 48 votes to defeat Professor Gbenga Ojo, who garnered 18 votes to emerge winner at the election conducted during the Senate meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019.
According to the statement, Sokefun having studied Law at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ille-Ife) started his career as a Graduate Assistant at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he taught between 1985-1986.
In 1987, Sokefun joined the services of the then Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye (Olabisi Onabanjo University) until 2007.
Early in his career, Sokefun had exhibited great brilliance and this earned him an appointment as a Special Assistant to the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation between 1993-1994, a position he held at a tender age.
After his meritorious service at the national level, Sokefun joined the services of the National Open University of Nigeria as a Professor in 2007.
He was Dean, Faculty of Law, NOUN, from 2007 to 2010, and was appointed on the same position between 2013 – 2016.
Sokefun has contributed immensely to the development of the NOUN, where he served in several capacities.
He also contributed in no small measure to the development of the country. He served as Member, Committee on Maritime Dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon 1993-1994; Member, Human Rights Committee, Federal Ministry of Justice, 1993-1994, and Member, Human Rights Enforcement Committee, Olabisi Onabanjo University, 1999 till date.
Sokefun has been a Professor of Law at NOUN since 2007.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS13 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS15 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS21 hours ago
“You Altered Results To Favour APC”; PDP Accuses INEC
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun