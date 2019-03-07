Governorship Polls: Eggon Nation Endorses Maku as Candidate

The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) of Nasarawa State has endorsed Mr Labaran Maku, the Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as its sole candidate for the March 9 elections.

Wilberforce Alaku, the National President of ECDA, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday at the palace of Aren Eggon in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government area of Nasarawa State.

“It is not my decision, but unanimous decision of the National Representative Council (NRC) of ECDA having received the report of a committee set up on the issue.

“We have set up a committee chaired by Professor Francis Akwash, a lecturer with Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and they have submitted their report which ECDA has endorsed,” he said.

Alaku said that Maku was selected out of four Eggon sons contesting for the position.

He listed the other aspirants to include Emmanuel Ombugadu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullahi Agibi of Labour Party (LP) and Matthew Ombugaku of Rebuild Nigeria Party (RNP).

Alaku, therefore, called on the Eggon people and the general public to vote en masse for Maku in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Responding, Maku expressed gratitude to the ECDA for selecting him and promised to carry everybody along he wins the race.

He called on other Nasarawa communities to join hands with him in ensuring success in the forthcoming election. (NAN)