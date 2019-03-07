South-South Pensioners Laud Obaseki’s Uninterrupted Pension Payment

Against the backdrop of issues of unpredictable pension payment regime and unpaid pensions plaguing different states in the country, the South-South Zone of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has hailed the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State for a regime of uninterrupted pension payment in the state.

Chairman, South-South Zone of the NUP, Comrade Pullen Noruwa, said this at the South-South Zonal Forum of the NUP, held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Noruwa lauded Governor Obaseki for his commitment to the welfare of pensioners, whose monthly pension have been uninterrupted in the state, since he assumed office.

Comrade Noruwa, who is also the Chairman of Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Edo State Chapter, appealed to the state government to reinstate the deduction of one per cent (1%) union dues amongst other requests.

Edo State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, said Governor Obaseki’s passion to keep retirees happy has paved way for the state to develop a phased payment plan in settling pension arrears accumulated from as far back as 1999.

Mr. Ehiozuwa said this innovative plan by the Edo State Government has resulted in the payment of arrears of pensions without hindrance, stressing that the days of waiting on rolls to get paid are over.

Noting that the state government has approved the automatic migration to the pension system for retired civil servants, he said, “I appeal to civil servants who are about to retire to key into the laid down procedure to avoid a situation where pensioners will have to suffer avoidable hardship after disengagement from service.”

This strategy, he said, would put an end to protests by pensioners and tackle the non-payment of pension arrears. He advised aggrieved members of the NUP to channel their grievances through the duly recognised NUP body led by Comrade Noruwa for redress.