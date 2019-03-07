CRIME
Teenager Remanded Over Alleged Illegal Possession Of Gun
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday, remanded a an 18-year-old man, Sodiq Shehu, in
Kirikiri Prisons over alleged unlawful possession of gun, cutlass and some other items.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni remanded Shehu and ordered that the case file be sent to the
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
Shehu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful
possession.
His plea was, however, not taken.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offences
with some other persons still at large on Feb. 10 at 10:30 pm at Shibiri Bus-stop, Ajangbadi, Lagos.
Eruada said that the defendant was caught with one revolver pistol, one cutlass, 11 ATM cards and an
LG cell phone.
“The defendant failed to give convincing reasons why he was in possession of the items,” he said.
According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of
Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
The case was adjourned until April 21, for mention.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS21 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC