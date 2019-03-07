Teenager Remanded Over Alleged Illegal Possession Of Gun

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday, remanded a an 18-year-old man, Sodiq Shehu, in

Kirikiri Prisons over alleged unlawful possession of gun, cutlass and some other items.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni remanded Shehu and ordered that the case file be sent to the

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Shehu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful

possession.

His plea was, however, not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offences

with some other persons still at large on Feb. 10 at 10:30 pm at Shibiri Bus-stop, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

Eruada said that the defendant was caught with one revolver pistol, one cutlass, 11 ATM cards and an

LG cell phone.

“The defendant failed to give convincing reasons why he was in possession of the items,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of

Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The case was adjourned until April 21, for mention.