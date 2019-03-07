NEWS
Trump Revokes Obama Rule On Reporting Drone Strike Deaths
The 2016 executive order was brought in by then-President Barack Obama, who was under pressure to be more transparent.
Since the 9/11 terror attack, drone strikes have been increasingly used against terror and military targets.
The Trump administration said the rule was “superfluous” and distracting.
The order applied to the CIA, which has carried out drone strikes in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Somalia.”This action eliminates superfluous reporting requirements, requirements that do not improve government transparency, but rather distract our intelligence professionals from their primary mission,” an official said.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS16 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS22 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS18 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS23 hours ago
“You Altered Results To Favour APC”; PDP Accuses INEC
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun