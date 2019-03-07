UK Calls For Credible Gov’ship, Assembly Polls

Britain has called on Nigerian electorate to come out en masse and cast their votes in peaceful and credible Governorship and State House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday 9 March, 2019.

United Kingdom made the call in press statement signed and made available yesterday by the Senior Communications Officer, Press and Public Affairs of British High Commission, TinuOluwa Adelegan, where it noted that these elections are an important opportunity for citizens to exercise their democratic rights and choose their leaders.

“We hope that the causes of logistical issues on the 23 February election have been identified and addressed. We commend INEC staff and the National Youth Service Corps, who play a critical role in the delivery of elections, often in difficult circumstances. We hope that they will be given every support and protection necessary to ensure the smooth and peaceful delivery of elections free from fear of intimidation or interference in the electoral process.

According to the statement “We were concerned by reports of high levels of violence in some states across Nigeria during the recent Presidential elections, including reports of violent clashes involving the military in Rivers State. We condemn all acts of violence and call for those responsible to be brought to justice. We call on all actors, including political parties and security personnel, to work together to provide a peaceful environment for Nigerians to vote on 9 March. We remind all actors that anyone involved in violence or inciting violence, including on social media, could face restrictions on their ability to travel to the UK.

“The UK again pledges to field observer teams across Nigeria on 9 March as part of our efforts to support Nigerian democracy.”