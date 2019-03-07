UK Will Delay Brexit If MPs Reject May’s Deal – Minister

Britain will probably have to delay its departure from the EU if MPs reject the government’s proposed

divorce deal in a vote next week, Finance Minister, Philip Hammond, said on Thursday.

Unless Prime Minister Theresa May can get her divorce treaty approved by the British parliament, then

MPs will have to decide whether

to delay Brexit or thrust the world’s fifth largest economy into chaos by leaving without a deal.

“The government is very clear where the will of parliament is on this. Parliament will vote not to leave

the EU without a deal. I have a

high degree of confidence about that,’’ Hammond said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in 22 days, but if MPs reject the deal this will put in doubt how, when or

possibly even if Britain’s biggest

foreign and trade policy shift in almost half a century will take place.

Hammond warned eurosceptic colleagues if they fail to back the government’s deal they face the risk

of a closer economic relationship

with the EU.

“We will then be in unknown territory where a consensus will have to be forged across the House of

Commons and that will inevitably

mean compromises being made,” he said.

“The way for my colleagues to avoid that is to vote for the deal.’’

MPs on Jan. 15 voted 432-202 against her deal, the worst government defeat in modern British parliamentary history.

It was the worst defeat in parliamentary history, largely due to the Irish backstop, which is intended to

avoid the return of hard border

between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Talks with Britain on amending its divorce deal with the EU have made no headway and no swift

solution is in sight, EU officials said on

Wednesday.

Britain wants legally binding changes to the backstop to ensure it will not be indefinite, to allay

concerns among MPs that Britain

would be locked in a continued customs union with the EU.

When asked if Hammond would leave the government if May decided to leave without a deal, he said:

“I have always said that I

believe it would be a very bad outcome for the UK to leave the EU without a deal.”