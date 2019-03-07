NEWS
Violence Against Children Cost Nigeria’s Economy $6bn Annually – FG
The Federal Government on Thursday said the economic impact of violence against children in Nigeria was estimated at 6.1 billion dollars (N967 billion ) annually.
This amount is equivalent to about 1.07 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr Olajide Odewale disclosed this
at the inauguration of the two reports on child Protection in Abuja.
The reports are Financial Benchmark on Child Protection Services and the Economic Burden of Violence
Against Children.
Odewale said the estimated economic value that Nigeria loses to some selected health consequence of
violence against children in 2014 amounted to N849 billion for females and N570 billion for males.
In spite of this huge loss, he said the financial investment on child protection was a paltry N27.89 kobo
spent per child on child protection per day.
“Child protection expenditure is 0.08 per cent of total Federal Government expenditure on public
goods and services as at 2014/2015.
“The 67 per cent of the percentage (0.08 per cent) spent on Child Protection service is spent on public
order and safety sectors.
“Out of that percentage, 76. 8 per cent is for response services and 21.8 per cent on prevention
services,’’ he said.
Odewale, however, called on all stakeholders to consider and ensure that Child Protection was included
in National Chart of Accounts.
“An increase at the Federal Government level of 0.1 per cent in the expenditure on Child Protection will
translate to N146 for every child per day.
“This has capacity to reverse the negative outcome on Violence Against Women (VAC) and other child
protection issues,’’ he said.
The permanent secretary further called on Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) working on Child
Protection related issues to align their work with National Agenda to achieve maximum impact of
interventions.
“The ministry in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development
(FMWADS) is to ensure that End Violence Against Children National Action Plan is developed.
“The ministry should ensure that the Plan is developed for ease of implementation of the
recommendation from these reports.
“The government needs the support of partners (UNICEF, World Bank, Centre for Disease Control and
Prevention, Save the Children ) if we must provide a toll free VAC helpline,’’ he said.
In her address, the Director, Social Development in the ministry, Mrs Falilat Abdulraheem said President
Muhammadu Buhari, had in September 2015, inaugurated the year of action to End Violence Against
Children.
Buhari had appealed to every Nigerian to ensure that no child was left behind to suffer any form of
violence.
Abdulraheem said the surveys were conducted by the ministry in collaboration with FMWASD with
support from UNICEF to determine the financial commitment of Government on Child Protection and
also evaluate the economic loss of VAC.
She, however, urged stakeholders to work together to liberate the children from all kinds of violence to
enable them have happy childhood experiences better than the older generation.
Also speaking, Acting Country Representative of the U.S. Centre for Disease Control, Deborah Kona,
commended the Federal Government in her effort to end violence against children.
“It is the rights of Nigerian Children to be healthy and safe, so, let us take action to end violence
against children,’’ she said.
The highlight of the event was the inauguration of a 73- page report on “A Financial Benchmark for
Child Protection’’ and a 29-page report on “Ending Violence Against Children’’ in Nigeria by Odewale.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC