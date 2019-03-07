Vote APC Candidates For Continuity, Ambode’s Aide Tells Workers

To continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy in the state, the Chief Of Staff (COS) to the Lagos Governor, Mr. Akinwummi Ambode, Samuel Olukunle Ojo, on Thursday admonished workers in the state to go out en-masse on Saturday and vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu and other candidates contesting election in the party.

The Chief of Staff stated this when he met all the staff in the Office of the Chief of Staff in Alausa, Ikeja to draw support for Sanwoolu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat as well as all APC House of Assembly candidates in the next Saturday’s elections.

He also told the workers not to relent on their oars but canvass for the support of their friends and neighbours in their various communities and locations for all APC candidates in next Saturday’s elections.

According to him, it is a feat if adhered to would not truncate the progress and developments being enjoyed by Lagosians since the tenure of former governors of Lagos State, which has been maintained till the present administration of Governor Akinwummi Ambode.

He said “Lagos as we all know has enjoyed good governance since the inception of democracy. From the time of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to former governor Raji Fashola and our vibrant Governor Akinwummi Ambode. It is now time to vote for continuity, and more importantly to take Lagos to the next level.

‘’ You can see how our governor is campaigning vigorously for Sanwoolu and other APC candidates, so let all of us contribute our quota and perform our civic responsibilities by first of all campaign for all of them. Please go out and vote massively for all APC candidates on Saturday”, Ojo said.

He enjoined the workers not to stand aloof but contribute their quota for the candidates for the next Saturday elections by voting all the APC candidates.