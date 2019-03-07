WBD:  Educationist Canvass Establishment Of Book Clubs In Schools

Mrs Tai-Ololade Salvador, Founder TOS Educational Initiative, on Thursday urged school proprietors to

create book clubs in schools to enable children cultivate good reading culture early in life.

Salvador made the call during the 2019 World Book Day programme organised by the Lagos State

Parks and Gardens Agency, in partnership with TOS Educational Initiative.

Th e event took place at Johnson Jakande Tinubu park, Alausa, Ikeja with the theme: ” Open a Book to

Read even in the Parks.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world book day is an annual event which holds on

March 7.

It is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to

promote reading, publishing and copyright.

Salvador said that literacy level could only be improved when children’s interest in reading was ignited,

adding that this could be achieved when functional book clubs and libraries were created in public and

private schools.

“School proprietors must consider establishing book clubs in schools so that children can cultivate

good habit of reading early enough.

“The only way you can acquire more knowledge is through reading, cultivate the habit of going to the

library to read, this will help you greatly in life,” she said.

She urged the students to desist from engaging in frivolous activities but cultivate good reading habit

to acquire more knowledge.

The founder called on youths and children to thirst for knowledge rather than engaging in different

social media handles.

“It is high time we had classrooms with all digital equipment and effective tools for our students to

study better; we cannot continue to use olden days method of teaching and expect a 21 century result

from our kids.

“Nothing is best given to a child that is better than education; education opens the strongest door to

all opportunities that await you.“

Salvador advised corporate organisations and philanthropists to improve on the literacy level of

Nigerian citizens by building libraries in schools and public libraries across the federation.

NAN reports that books like “The Familiar Stranger and other Stories” by Fredrick Mordi and “My Name

is Okoro”, written by Sam Omatseye were read to the children who answered questions from the

books.

Pupils and students from 17 schools attended the programme, among which were: Kosofe High School,

Ketu; Ajao Junior High school, Anthony Village; Future Gold Private schools.

Others were; Carol Nursery and Primary school, Agidingbi, Eletu Odigbo school, Abule Oja among

othters.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice officials from the Citizens Mediation Centre also educated the

children on the child’s rights law and domestic violence law.

They called on the children to report all cases of abuse to the police for prompt action.

Mr Bayode Olawunmi who bagged 2018 Guinness record in longest Marathon Reading Aloud context

read the books to children.

Olawunmi told the children that the best way to grow was to acquire more knowledge by reading.

“The world book day is usually my best day in the year because for me, books are gold where you

easily tap knowledge.

“Nigeria’s natural resources are beyond gold, bitumen and all, the citizens are the best resources the

country ever has and the best way to grow is by reading,” he said.

Mr Taiwo Olatunde, Assistant Chief Scientific Officer, LASPARK urged the children to aspire to be

successful in life, adding that they could achieve it by acquiring the right knowledge from books and

internet.

” Instead of cultivating the habit of playing games on your parents’ phones, read edifying books from

the internet and encourage your parents to buy books for you,” he said.