200 Youths From 4 Emirates Of Kebbi Acquire ICT Skills

The wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu has facilitated the graduation of 200 youths from the four emirates of Gwandu , Argungu , Yauri and Zuru areas of Kebbi State.

The youths went through two weeks intensive general ICT and digital marketing training program.

50 youths were drawn from each of the emirates for the ICT training and eight of those who performed exceptionally well in the training program, two each from the emirates were given laptop, cash and certificates.

While speaking at their graduation ceremony, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu said the importance of ICT modern society cannot be underestimated.

She enjoined the youths to make sure that ICT is in their everyday life.

Dr Zainab said “Women are at the disadvantaged particularly in Northern Nigeria. They should be given more opportunities in the ICT training program given their number and their disadvantaged position in the society”.

She promised that in the subsequent training program women and youths would be given more opportunities.

She explained that 4 ICT centres have been created in the four emirates of the state and enjoined the youths to avail themselves to any of the centres.

“They are created for the benefit of the youths in Kebbi State. So make good use of them “, she said.