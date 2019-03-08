9th NASS: APC Should Not Repeat Mistake Of 2015

As at last count, the All Progressives Congress (APC) already has a majority in the National Assembly. In the senate, the APC already has about 64 senators and about 220 in the House of Reps.

In 2015, the APC had the majority, yet bundled the leadership of the National Assembly. We had a deputy senate president from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the most antagonist legislature in the history of the country. The 8th Assembly is arguably the worst in the history of the country. It was a case of one week, one controversy in the senate.

The constant bickering and power tussle, blind ambition by the leadership of the National Assembly affected governance. Budgets and key appointments were delayed. The executive and legislature were always at each other’s neck.

Suffice it to say that the executive and legislature are not expected to be on the same page. That’s where the principle of separation of power as well as checks and balances come in.

However, the 8th Senate, because of the blind ambition of its leaders, saw itself as an alternate government. Sometimes you wonder if we had two presidents in the country.

Now, the APC also has the majority and the sooner they zone the principal offices, the better for the party. It should also be zoned to regions and not individuals. Equity and fairness should come into play when sharing the spoils.

The Northeast should produce the senate president while the southeast should produce the deputy senate president. The Speaker and deputy should be between the North central and South south. The Northwest and Southwest should perish any thought of producing the four principal officers of the National Assembly by virtue of having the president and vice president.

I read somewhere that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is planning on retaining his seat in the 9th Assembly. I hope it is fake news or another beer parlour gist. If he is habouring that ambition, then I think he is overestimating himself. The APC is not that stupid to allow him return as Speaker where they have over 200 members, with the PDP, a little over 100.

He should perish that thought, as our democracy is not yet matured for a bipartisan legislature. The experiment in the 8th Assembly failed spectacularly.

With an Adams Oshiomole as chairman, I don’t think the party will repeat the mistakes of 2015. To avoid the same mistakes of 2015, the time to act is now.