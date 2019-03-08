NEWS
Abia 2019: Army Warns Hoodlums In Abia
The Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Brigadier-General Abdulkarim Ibrahim has warned that the Army will not stand by and watch hoodlums disrupt the governorship and state Assembly elections in Abia state.
He said unconfirmed reports reaching the Army indicate that some politicians have sown militarily uniforms for their tugs for use by their tugs to cause violence during the election, assuring that the Army will go after such persons.
Ibrahim spoke Thursday, at a joint press briefing by the military, Nigerian Police, and the paramiltary ahead of the elections at the Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.
The commander, who maintained that the Army will remain neutral and apolitical always in the discharge of its constitutional duties, added that it will cooperate with other security agencies to ensure the success of the election.
Similarly, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), supervising the general election in the South East zone, Mr. Anthony Ogbisi assured that there will be police presence in every polling unit to provide security.
According to him, the police will not condone any act capable of disrupting the election no matter who is involed, and assured that it will provide level playing field for the contestants, their supporters, and the voters.
In his response, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edet Okon said the command was ready for the exercise, adding that it will improve on the successes it recorded during the last presidential and National Assembly elections.
