A’Ibom Govt Decries APC’s Plot To Take Over State By All Means

Akwa Ibom State government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security agencies to bring to book everyone arrested for disrupting the peace of the state amid worries over what it describes as a plot by APC to take over the state by all means during the governorship and house of assembly elections slated for tomorrow.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, the government accused the ruling party of declaring war on the peaceful state, adding that the extent of boastful pronouncements of the much vaunted plot to capture Akwa Ibom by force; even if it means spilling human blood and destroying properties was worrisome.

“The pronouncements of war against the state has assumed an unprecedented dimension especially since the last National Assembly and President elections where the PDP clinched all the National Assembly seats in the state.’’

The state government said the security agencies in the country should work for Nigerians, especially the people of the state by preventing any form of bloodshed in Saturday elections.

“We hope the lives of the people will be well protected. We trust that security agencies will ensure that they fulfil their social contract with the people they swore to protect without fear or favour. No election is worth the lives or blood of any human being. We don’t want anything that will disrupt elections in Akwa Ibom as this seems to be the script being acted on in order to capture the state by force.’’

The commissioner said some armed thugs who claimed to be APC youths from Edo State had been arrested by security agents in the state. He explained that 11 trucks carrying 153 thugs were recently apprehended by security agencies in the state and that they had since made confessional statements.

“It is on record that, since 2015, Akwa Ibom State has witnessed unprecedented peace in all ramifications. This peace has been instrumental to the inflows of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) which have provided jobs and created wealth for the people of the state,’’ he said.

It however urged the people of the state not to bow to any act of harassment and intimidation, but go out to their respective polling units on Saturday and cast their votes with the conviction that no amount of intimidation could subvert their collective resolve to move to newer territories of possibilities and opportunities.