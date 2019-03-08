Aiteo Says NOSDRA Was Notified Of Nembe Explosion

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, AEEPCo, has said it duly notified the National Oil Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), about the suspected explosion that occurred in Bayelsa State last weekend.

The explosion happened around the vicinity of Nembe Creek Well 7, behind Mile 1 Community in Bayelsa State, which is not too far from Nembe field logistics base (FLB).

The company said the clarification became necessary to correct some misleading media reports about the fire at its oil well in Nembe, Bayelsa State on March 1. The explosion occurred along the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), the major crude oil pipeline traversing the Nembe area. Aiteo is the operator of the NCTL as well as the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29.

Further details on the incident from the affected area as well as statements from Aiteo and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) posited that it was not a pipeline explosion but a fire at a nearby oil well.

Also, Aiteo stated that there was no casualty from the incident.

Aiteo said it had contacted the relevant agencies,including NOSDRA on the matter within 24 hours as stipulated by law, with a reference to a document "AEEPCo/PRD/2019/05" and signed by its chief operating officer, Emmanuel Ukegbu.

The message reads: “At the early hour of today 01/03/19, we received a report from the Mile 1 Community of a suspected explosion at Nembe Creek

Well-7, following which, our Operation ER Team was triggered. Preliminary investigation suspects a possible explosion that resulted into fire at about 01.00 hours in the vicinity of Nembe Creek Well-7. By 01:30 hrs, the fire has tapered down.

“It is important to note that prior to this fire incident, all facilities were shut-in due to NCTL outage about 17.00 hrs on 28/02/19. We are continuing with investigations and further information will be communicated.

"Preliminary investigations confirm that there were no fatalities; human incidents or damage to community property. All the wells and facilities in the immediate vicinity have been inspected and secured.

This incident did not occur at or involve any part of the NCTL or other pipelines. It is important to note that prior to this incident, all facilities have been shut down since 28 of February 2019 due to NCTL outage.

“Accordingly, any account suggesting that this incident arose from or affected any pipelines is wholly inaccurate and misleading. Full investigations to determine the cause of the fire and, in particular, to determine whether this may have been caused by third-party infractions, remain ongoing. These investigations are being pursed with the utmost urgency and are have been given the highest priority.

“We are continuing to work with all the relevant authorities to restore full functionality to all the relevant installations and affected areas. In the time being, we express our gratitude to all our stakeholders for your continuing support and understanding whilst urging calm

and vigilance,” it said.