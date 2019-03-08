Alleged $2.1m Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-NHIS Boss, BDC Operator

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned a former Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Oluwafemi Thomas before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged $2.1 million fraud.

Thomas, was arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, alongside a Bureau De Change operator, Kabiru Sidi, on an amended seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and fraud.

They were alleged to have carried out cash transactions to the tune of $2.1 million dollars without going through any financial institution, contrary to legal provisions.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that Thomas conspired with his wife, Funmi, to make a cash payment of $2,198,900.00 to one Ibitoye Bamidele at their residence on 20, Lagos University Teaching Hospital Road, Idi-Araba, Lagos.

The second defendant, Sidi was also said to have lied to an EFCC investigator, Afeez Mustapha, that he was the owner of the money that the first defendant and his wife transacted with.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them and the judge granted them permission to continue to enjoy the terms of the bail he had earlier granted them.

Justice Faji, however, ordered the prosecution to inform the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) about the pendency of this case which warrant the defendant’s international passport to be deposited in court.

He then adjourned the case to March 19 for continuations of trial.

One of the counts reads: “That you , Dr Martins Oluwafemi Thomas (a.k.a. Dr. Ike), a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and Mrs. Femi Thomas (still at large ) on or about the 3rd of July 2015, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, procured Bamidele Ibitoye to remove from the Lagos jurisdiction the sum of $2,198, 900.00 ( Two Million One Hundred and Ninety- eight Thousand , Nine Hundred United States Dollars ) being proceeds of Dr. Martins Oluwafemi’s unlawful enrichment as a former public officer and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 and punishable under Section 15(2) (c) and ( 3) of the Money laundering Prohibition Act, 2011( as amended by Act. No.1 of 2012).”

Another count reads: “That you, Kabiru Sidi, on or about the 15th day of July, 2015, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, made a false statement to Afeez Mustapha, an investigating officer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39 2(b)and punishable under Section 39 (2)(c)of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act, 2004.”