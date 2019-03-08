Alleged Kidnap: Court Remands Farmer Pending DPP Directive

A Magistrates’s Court in Makurdi,ordered that a 22-year-old farmer, Mvihiga Abokyan, accused of allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-boy be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The police charged Abokyan, who lives in Jootar Village, Ukum Local Government Area, Benue, with criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The offence is punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law, and Section 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (prohibition) Law of Benue, 2017.

MagistrateRegina Ochokwunu, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until March 25, for further mention.

The plea of the accused was not taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the case was reported at the Zaki-Biam Police Station on Feb. 24 by one Jega Avenda of Jootar village.

The complainant said that while in Wukari, Taraba, he received a telephone call from his wife, Mrs Yembee Jega, that their son, had been kidnapped.

He said his wife further informed him that it was one Orseer , who conspired with the defendant and kidnapped his son.

Ishaya said the defendant confessed to the crime.