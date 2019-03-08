Another ‘First Time’ My Train Ride

Now that the elections of elections have come and gone with relative calm and peace, we can get back to other facets of our lives. I had never used the train service from Abuja-Kaduna before but a few weeks prior to elections, I made a trip to Kaduna. Without a doubt going by train is much safer than by road.

The train was billed to leave at 7am, so I had to be at the station latest 6.30am. The road leading to the Idu railway is clothed in utter darkness. I hope the Next Level minister of the FCT will finally correct the wrong and injustice done to the construction of this Idu road that has 29 annoying speed bumps instead of a divider with streetlights!!!! Alas, the drive to the station was by no means a better experience. The road was shrouded in darkness, in this era of heightened insecurity, no small comfort when a small settlement emerged and was already bustling with life. The road had no shoulders and no allowance for streetlights and so I wondered, did someone actually approve the road with no provision for streetlights. The Chinese did it. There were two sharp corners that had barricades that were visible with headlights and not reflective! By the time I got to the station, I was more distressed, again but for the one light shining above the entrance of the station, the station was also in darkness.

Once it was time to board, the use of the lift was restricted. I couldn’t believe it. You were only allowed access if you had some luggage and even at that the lift was small and could only accommodate not more than 6-8 people depending on the goods. Once overhead the platform, the lift going down was out of order, so you were forced to use the steps. I wondered what a physically challenged person would do. Once on the platform, the destination display was in Chinese. I quietly got onto the train. It was an uneventful, smooth journey.

On my return leg, which was the last train to Abuja, we suddenly stopped in the middle of nowhere. Not once was there any announcement as to why. Eventually, we got to our destination but noted that no one gave any information, the onboard screen, had a badly translated display message that was neither here nor there since it wasn’t announcing the stopovers; I won’t bother writing what the display said. A quick scan of the platform showed there was no sign. We disembarked.

The platform was poorly lit, which was bright in comparison to outside, which was in complete darkness. The drivers/family members/friends who had come to pick up their wards were using their phone torchlights to either light the way for people or identify their wards. The place looked odd but since that was my first time, I was more concerned with where I would meet my driver. As I walked ahead of my friend, she asked a silly question: “are we in Abuja?” to ram home my retort, I dramatically turned round to answer her: ‘No, we are in Paris!” As I turned, my eyes miraculously caught on the terminal building overhead with the letters KUBWA!!! We had disembarked at Kubwa Station!!! I didn’t even know there was a Kubwa station!! When we started running back to catch the train, I was proud of my legs in that instance, but I was livid!

Information is key and where there are gaps people fall through the cracks. Even if it is assumed that everyone who plies that route knows the drill, it is still the right thing to have display boards up with information for all to see in the off chance a newbie might start plying that route! Anyway, we eventually made it to Idu train station, which was once more shrouded in darkness.

Why can’t we have the spirit of excellence??