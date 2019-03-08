APC, PDP In Fight For Their Lives In Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo

Nigerian voters will tomorrow, return to polling units across the country to elect 29 state governors and lawmakers in the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly as well as Area Council Chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. However, there will be no governorship elections in the nine states of Ondo, Kogi, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Edo, Osun, Anambra, as the tenures of the incumbent governors are yet to lapse. In this report, LEADERSHIP Friday examines how the voting pattern will play out and the likely winners of the governorship polls.

ADAMAWA

The slight victory by the PDP in the presidential and National Assembly polls in the statehas boosted the morale of its governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, as well as the vow by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to deliver the state to the PDP.

Capitalising on this development, Fintiri has continued to reach out to the weakest links of Governor Bindow, the Numan federation to re-do his homework in those areas to improve party’s popularity.

During the processes, 10 political parties resolved to work for the PDP in the state to ensure victory for the party.

The candidates are Sadiq Khaliel of MRDD, Danjuma Musa of FJP, Naziru Sa’ad of ZLP, Ahmed Hassan of DA and Salihu Danjuma of APM.

Others are Abdullahi Usman of NCP, Bappari Umar of KOWA, Lami Musa of PPN, Elizabeth Isa of CAP and Frank Simon of MEGA Party.

While PDP could be said to be waxing stronger, Bindow is battling with challenges of court cases and internal crisis rocking the APC in the state.

Although, the move by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), on Monday, to resolve the lingering crisis in the state APC party, is widely interpreted as the last chance to enable the party, go into the gubernatorial polls as one indivisible entity.

Thus, the APC in the state is trading blames, on its leadership with internal crisis within its party stakeholders, following the loss of presidential polls in the state.

The party leadership and government however believe in the power of incumbency, and the mediation efforts by SGF are expected to give it the upper hands in the election.

Meanwhile, the empowerment by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Chief Emmanuel Bello, on Monday, where about 115 solar-powered tricycles were distributed across the 21 LGAs to farmers, can best be described as the beginning of a new dawn in an attempt to get massive votes ahead of the poll.

The party which came third in 2015, may take the advantages of the squabbles in the ruling APC and the PDP to emerge victorious with sympathy and protest votes.

As the battle line has been drawn, many residents have taken side with the PDP

VERDICT: PDP

BENUE

This is a straight fight between Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP and Hon. Emmanuel Jime of the APC. Jime backed by Senator George Akume is seen as the candidate of the presidency.

Since Ortom stopped the re-election of Akume into the Senate, the APC chieftain has been smarting from the loss and has vowed to stop Ortom from returning to the Government House.

Governor Ortom had latched on to the killings in the state by herdsmen to sell his candidature. According to political watchers, Ortom has failed to deliver good governance in the state. Workers’ salaries are still being owed and he has zero achievements in terms of infrastructure. The state is basically a civil servant state and the workers are groaning under pains from unpaid salaries and pensions.

But for the killings by herdsmen in the state, Ortom would have lost his re-election bid. He has made the killings a campaign issue and with sentiments and emotions on the high, it will see the pendulum swing to the PDP

VERDICT: PDP

PLATEAU

Since 1999, Plateau State has been a PDP state but the tide changed in 2015 due to political miscalculation of the former governor, Jonah Jang. For the first time in 2015, the opposition APC clinched the state.

Governor Simon Lalong is up against PDP’s Jerry Useni who is the oldest governorship candidate in the election. In the presidential and National Assembly elections, the two parties went neck-to-neck.

The governor has also been accused of pandering to Fulani’s wishes in the state. On the other hand, he has be able to maintain the fragile peace in the state before the orgy of killings started again last year.

The PDP is still very strong in Plateau but the governor has a slight edge in the election.

VERDICT: APC

KEBBI

The March 9 gubernatorial election in Kebbi State would be keenly contested between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as its candidate and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Isah Galaudu, who was the chief of staff to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

This is not to say that other parties and their candidates are inconsequential in the contest.

Going by the unfolding political events in the state, stakes are high for both the PDP and APC, but Governor Bagudu has better chance of retaining his seat.

The victory of the APC in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state has given the APC the impetus it requires to move to the next level.

While the presidential and National Assembly elections boosted the morale and confidence of Bagudu and members of his party, the reverse is the case for the PDP as the result has demoralised the members.

Another factor in favour of Bagudu is the overwhelming support he gets from the party leadership and members across the state. Kebbi from the general elections of 2015, has remained largely an APC state with all the structures in the governor’s control.

In fact, APC in Kebbi has politically neutralised the opposition. The gale of defections in the state has been in favour of the party with notable PDP figures such as the former governor of the state, Saidu Dakingari, his deputy, Ibrahim Aliyu, former SSG, Kangiwa and a host of others joining its fold.

Recently, some PDP stalwarts defected to the APC and pledged their allegiance to Governor Bagudu. The PDP secretary in the state and the party chairman in Augie, where the PDP governorship candidate comes from, all defected to APC.

The power of incumbency will also work for Bagudu’s return coupled with infrastructural development he has executed across the state. His agricultural rice revolution as well as the stable power supply the state enjoy, attract more followers to him.

On his part, Galaudu is banking on the support from his emirate and the political calculation of putting Abubakar Malan as his running mate from the Gwandu Emirate dynasty. The plan is to split the votes of Gwandu Emirate with high population of voters and the home of the incumbent governor.

Galaudu may also excel in areas where the APC recorded serious problems during the party’s primaries from aggrieved aspirants and their supporters.

Still, Bagudu has better chances of winning the 2019 governorship election in the state.

VERDICT: APC

KADUNA

There are a lot of uncertainties for various and perhaps obvious reasons in the state.

Consequently, it will be difficult to declare a straight win for any of the major contenders.

This is because factors that played out in the presidential election may not work in the governorship poll.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ordinarily would have been a minus for the governor but as the narrative now is that it might give him an advantage particularly in Muslim-dominated areas.

However, the PDP candidate who is also a Muslim is favoured in Christian-dominated areas, particularly for picking a Christian as his running mate which has been the practice in Kaduna State since the return to democracy in 1999.

Some Muslims in the state who feel that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of APC does not equal to justice in a volatile state like Kaduna, said, they will support a party that will guarantee religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the state.

The sacked teachers have threatened to vote against the incumbent Nasir el-Rufai but their replacements are committed to ensuring that the governor is returned to at least guarantee their jobs.

Again, the sacked traditional leaders who felt embarrassed and those whose houses and properties are marked for demolition are likely be disposed to voting the PDP candidate.

As it stands, barring last minute change, the chances of the two leading parties can best be put at 50/50, meaning any party could win at the end of the day.

VERDICT: 50-50

KATSINA

The incumbent governor of Katsina State and APC candidate Aminu Bello Masari, is the man to beat.

The reasons why the APC standard bearer will defeat his PDP counterpart, Senator Yakubu Lado, are not far-fetched.

Katsina State since the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as both opposition and later the ruling presidential candidate has been winning the state. Before the 2003 general elections, PDP won all the three senatorial seats and 15 House of Representatives’ seats in the state. However, when Buhari contested the 2003 presidency under All Nigeria People Party (ANPP), the party clinched eight of the 15 Reps seats and two of three senatorial seats. It recorded the same feat in 2007.

Katsina is predominantly APC state. In 2015, the party won the presidential and all the National Assembly seats as well as governorship and state House of Assembly seats. From the results of the first round of the 2019 polls, it is clear that the APC will repeat the same feat, having won that phase emphatically. During the February 23rd presidential and National Assembly polls, the APC defeated the PDP with over 1.23 million votes to 300,000 votes.

“I am sure the votes of APC will not be less than 1.5 million in this Saturday governorship poll in Katsina State as far as we are concerned,” the spokesman of Katsina APC, Abubakar Gambo Danmusa, enthused.

In another breathe, before the Masari administration, local and state government retirees were owed over N21billion as pensions and gratuities. The APC-led government cleared the arrears and has been paying the retirees and workers’ entitlements promptly. Thus, he can count on the Katsina senior citizens, workforce and women and youth votes on Saturday.

VERDICT: APC

KANO

The governorship and state assembly elections will be a real battle for relevance in the political sphere of the state.

According to the assumption of many voters, the incumbent APC governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will be fighting the political battle of his life.

Most political analysts in the state are of the opinion that Ganduje deserves to serve again considering his good performance in his first tenure.

But as expected, political opponents see to the contrary thus posing the strong obstacles for him. Prominent among those who see Ganduje as not worthy of a second term is the former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, for some reasons, defected to the PDP in the hope that the political structure in the state will collapse under him. But Ganduje, who served as his stayed back and ensured that the party triumphed in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Since he refused to jump into Kwankwaso’s defection bandwagon, Ganduje has continued to work round the clock with the sole aim of ensuring that he becomes the man to watch in Kano. So far, the odds have worked for him.

But Kwankwaso, who is supposed to give him nightmares, has been faulted by PDP apologists on his decision to make his son-in-law the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

This singular act from prism of many is not only a tactical mistake but a very costly one at that. Thus, the development is gradually turning to the advantage for Ganduje, as many see the act as an imposition.

To make matters worse, the Federal High Court in Kano sacks Abba Yusuf and declared the seat vacant.

The Ganduje political machine has effectively sunk that of his opponents considering the speed and ravages with which it is cruising around the state. In trying to have a strong foothold on the state, Ganduje is winning virtually everybody that matters in the state to his side. All the newly elected three senators are with him.

In fact, one of the biggest catches that Ganduje made is in Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, the former governor of the state. Shekarau, an avowed political foe of Kwankwaso, has joined forces with the governor to effectively neutralise Kwankwaso in the state. Even some top politicians who made the mistake of moving with Kwankwaso have started returning to Ganduje.

Prominent among them is Ganduje’s former deputy, Prof. Faiz Abubakar who left his master in the hope that Kwankwaso was going to offer him the governorship ticket. Now, the chips are down and the good people of Kano are making their choice. Ganduje, from all indications, stands tall among the motley crowd of candidates jostling for the governorship slot.

The rest of the Candidates that will slug it out with Ganduje are People’s Redemption Party (PRP’s) Malam Salihu Sagir Takai, Mohammad Sani Abacha of APDA, the son of the late head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha. But locals are of the view that all these contenders have slim chances.

VERDICT: APC

ZAMFARA

Tension is still very high in Zamfara State over the governorship election.

There are indications that the opposition political parties – PDP, APGA and NRM – have been vehement in their readiness to counter any act of compromise on the side of INEC and security agents before, during and after the elections.

Recent developments in the state equally point to the fact that the governorship candidates of the PDP, APGA and NRM have been holding meetings to perfect their plans for the election.

The APGA governorship candidate, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, expressed optimism that the opposition parties would form a common front to face the APC in the governorship poll.

Though, the PDP candidate, Hon. Bello Matawalle, has been advocating for free and fair elections, a development which according to many voters has continued to endear him to them.

Despite the new found love among PDP, APGA and NRM candidates, most of the electorate still preferred the APC.

VERDICT: APC

JIGAWA

The battle for Jigawa State governorship seat will be fought by three candidates: the incumbent governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of the APC, Mallam Aminu Ringim of the PDP and Bashir Adamu Jumbo of the SDP. The impact of the other candidates will make no difference because of their inability to even go round the state for their campaigns.

There are five factors that are expected to shape or influence the outcome of the election in the state: include incumbency, achievements of the past and present state governments, the popularity of President Buhari, federal projects in the state, the integrity of the candidates and the bandwagon effect of the last presidential and National Assembly election.

No doubt, it is generally agreed that, incumbency is a strong factor capable of influencing election not only in Nigerian political system but world over. Governor Badaru of APC is vying for second term in office and the incumbency factor is in his favor.

The impact of the federal government’s policies and programmes in the state, such as road projects, the Hadejia irrigation project, N-Power, school feeding, monthly allowances for the destitute, and the popularity of President Buhari among the electorate also work for Badaru who always describes himself as the son and political ally of the president.

Rimgim (PDP candidate) candidate reaps from the popularity of former governor Sule Lamido and also uses the achievements of the last PDP government as reasons why Jigawa people should vote for him.

Mallam Aminu also bases his campaigns on what he describes as the failure of APC government in the state and the federal to improve the lives of the people to canvass for votes.

The SDP candidate, Hon. Bashir Adamu, a four-term member representing Yankwashi, Roni, Kazaure and Gwuiwa federal constituency, uses his personal profile and what he termed the failure of the PDP and the APC to change Jigawa’s misfortune as bases for his campaign.

According to political pundits, the APC candidate has the advantage over the other candidatesl.

VERDICT: APC

SOKOTO

In Sokoto State, no fewer than 51 governorship candidates are jostling for the number one seat of the state.

As large as the number seems, in the court of public opinion, 49 of the governorship candidates are jokers or appendages for the two most prominent ones.

The general believe in the Seat of the Caliphate state therefore is that, the March 9 election is between the incumbent governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the PDP and his immediate past deputy, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of the APC.

No doubt, both of them are experienced in the art of governance as they have held various positions at different times. Their marketability and acceptability amongst the electorate will be tested tomorrow.

Their experiences notwithstanding, the people are of the views that a lot of other factors such as external and internal forces, use of federal might amongst others will determine the winner.

For Tambuwal, he has the state apparatus at his disposal as all the commissioners, local government caretaker committee chairmen, other appointees and majority of the serving state lawmakers, are with him.

These persons from all indications would certainly want to retian their positions hence the need to work for his re-election.

The APC governorship candidate on his part, would not only be counting on the victory of the party in the presidential and National Assembly elections where the party won all the three Senatorial and nine of the 11 NASS seats but PMB and Wamakko’s bandwagon in the state.

After all, the same Wamakko brought Tambuwal in 2015 and ensured that he won the governorship seat that is presenting Aliyu for the election.

As the scheming continues to intensify, a broader peep into the strengths of both camps revealed that, it is a fight to finish which a winner must emerge eventually. However, the APC is tipped as the likely winner of the poll.

VERDICT: APC

IMO

The political scenario in Imo State presents an evolving dynamism which keeps recurring each time the governorship election holds in the state and political pundits find it difficult if not impossible to predict the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The dynamics, manoeuvering and political sagacity of the contenders and players make it more interesting as the second name of the governorship race in the state is the unpredictability of who carries the day which is likely to be decided at the last minute of the contest.

In the state, the political gladiators in the race are expectedly doing their best within the confines of the law to clinch the state’s number one seat.

Top among them is Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and the governorship candidate of the PDP. He hails from Mbutu in the Aboh Mbaise local government area and was the party’s flag bearer in the 2015 elections. He is from the Imo East (Owerri senatorial district which is favoured to produce Governor Rochas Okorocha’s successor in line with the spirit of the Charter of Equity in the state.

His emergence as the party’s flag bearer is devoid of controversy among party members. A grassroots politician with a strong affinity with traditional and religious leaders in the state, Ihedioha is in the good books of the youths and women because of the youth/women empowerment programmes he executed while in office as the deputy speaker of the Lower House.

Already, the state Council of Elders has adopted him as its consensus candidate.

Another top contender for the seat is Senator Hope Uzodinma, from Omuma in the Oru East local government area (Imo West), He is the governorship candidate of the APC and emerged like a lion that wrestled with one thousand elephants. He was able to grab power from Okorocha who abinitio reserved the party’s ticket for his in-law – Uche Nwosu.

Since then the governor has not hidden his deep-rooted enmity with Uzodinma who he sees as a stumbling block to building his political empire in the state

Uzodinma is in a vantage position to clinch the governorship seat of Imo, having vowed that on the day of the election he would unleash his political mastery and acumen to claim the office thereby proving to the governor that his winning of APC ticket was not a fluke.

Nwosu, a former commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning as well as deputy chief of staff and later chief of staff –fondly called Ugwumba through his godfather moved mountains to secure the APC ticket but eventually lost to Uzodinma.

Out of frustration, he along with other aggrieved party members defected to Action Alliance where he grabbed the party’s ticket to run. To be sure, Action Alliance is unpopular in the state while many people are rabidly opposed to his godfather and mentor, Okorocha establishing a dynasty in the state.

Chief Ikedi Ohakim is of the Accord Party and ruled the state from 2007 to 2011 and has not hidden his ambition to rule again. He is from Okohia, Isiala Mbano council. A few of his followers are bitter that Okigwe zone (Imo North) was not allowed to complete a second tenure in office. He was elected as a governor on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) after which he moved to the PDP, APGA and finally settled for the Accord Party.

As governor, Ohakim introduced a programme dubbed Clean and Green Initiative which reportedly made Imo the cleanest state East of the Niger.

Ohakim describes Imo as a knocked engine and referred himself as the right mechanic to fix the state.

Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume is the strongman of APGA. He is a serial governorship race contender having made his debut in 2007 under the platform of the PDP. Since then he has remained a recurring decimal in the race. The two-time senator reportedly played a crucial role in the re-election of Okorocha before things went awry and he moved to the APGA where he picked the party’s ticket in the most dramatic manner.

The Imo political scenario is full of uncertainties as political observers and political soothsayers are finding it difficult to pin down the likely contestant who will eventually emerge as the governor of the state. However, the pendulum swings in an anti-clockwise. The battle is possibly between Ihedioha, Uzodinma and that Nwosu.

This will, of course, depend upon the expected collaboration between the players and contenders

VERDICT: PDP

ABIA

Like Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ikpeazu is already preparing for his second term. Although the APC won a senatorial seat, it will still not stop a landslide victory for the PDP in the governorship election.

According to pundits, Governor Ikpeazu has performed creditably well and his reelection is a done deal.

The APC also boasts of heavyweights like former governor Orji Uzo Kalu who won a senatorial seat on the platform of the party, which will not be enough to swing the tide in favour of the party in the state.

The APC is still seen as a poisoned chalice in the South East although President Buhari made appreciable gains in the presidential election, it’s still a PDP region.

VERDICT: PDP

CROSS RIVER

The fierce battle for who governs Cross River State from May 2019 is among three gladiators from three major political parties. The contenders are former attorney-general/commissioner for justice during the Donald Duke’s administration, Barr. Eyo Ekpo of SDP, Senator John Owan Enoh of the APC, who, Governor Ben Ayade’s critics, claimed his appearance into the political ring has caused the governor sleepless nights as he is the only contender with the capacity to match Ayade’s “naira for naira”.

Part of their fears is that Enoh like Ayade has never failed any elections right from when he began his political career from the Cross River State House of Assembly to the House of Representatives where he spent about 12 years before joining the Senate in 2015.

To those conversant with political trends in the state Enoh is a big match for Ayade who was quoted as saying in different fora that as far as he is concerned, the election back to Government House was a walkover as he was yet to know any contender vying the seat with him.

Ayade argued that given the stride that he had made in governance in the last three and a half years his re-election was certain.

As optimistic as the candidates of the PDP, SDP and the APC are towards clinging to victory, analysts say that the battle for who controls the Government House remains a mirage until tomorrow.

However, the emergence of Pastor Usani Uguru Usani on the governorship arena on the same platform of the APC to counter Enoh’s ambition is no doubt a minus for the APC candidates as this is certainly going to weaken the party’s political machine.

The ability of the APC to speak in one voice where a single candidate would have been presented would have made the party more cohesive to wrestle with the PDP and perhaps snatch the sceptre of power from the PDP.

All these would have stopped the PDP candidate from priding himself that he has no rival.

In all, Ayade is likely to win the election given the level of machinery he has put in place.

VERDICT: PDP

ENUGU

In Enugu State, the PDP and its candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has carried his campaigns to almost every doorstep in the state, is the candidate of the people.

The APC, which would have given the PDP a hot chase in the gubernatorial election is yet to swim out of the ocean of confusion caused by a court verdict that sacked Senator Ayogu Eze as the party’s candidate.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last month declared George Ogara as the authentic governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that Ogara’s name be forwarded to INEC as the duly-nominated candidate of the APC.

Despite the ruling of the court, the APC is not ready to forward the name of Ogara to INEC. As at the time of filing this report, sources disclosed that the APC had not submitted any name for the governorship election.

While the APC is still battling with the court verdict, many groups have continued to endorse Ugwuanyi. Just recently, 70 political parties in the state, under the auspices of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) adopted Governor Ugwuanyi as their consensus candidate for the election.

VERDICT: PDP

RIVERS

The odds favour the candidate of the PDP and the incumbent governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

A few days ago, about 58 governorship candidates in the state threw their weight behind Wike, even though 15 other governorship candidates distanced themselves from the endorsement.

The facts on the ground showed that the PDP and its candidate remain the only widely accepted among the electorate, following the inability of the leading opposition APC to be on the ballot.

INEC had to remove the name and logo of the APC as well as those of its candidates from the ballot following several judgements and rulings from the Supreme Court, the Federal High Court and the Rivers State High Court.

Another political party, which would have given the PDP a serious challenge is the Accord Party, but a few days ago, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, ordered INEC to substitute the name of its governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, with that of a relatively unknown Precious Baridoo.

However, there are several other governorship candidates in the state who seem to be making waves on both social and traditional media but it will likely be difficult for their political platforms to give them the edge over Wike and the PDP.

VERDICT: PDP

EBONYI

A closer look at the contest shows that the incumbent governor and candidate of the PDP, Chief David Umahi, would face his fiercest rivalry from the APC candidate, Senator Sonni Ogbuorji.

Ogbuorji, a former member of the PDP before he defected to the APC in 2018 to contest for the governorship position, won the senatorial position of Ebonyi South senatorial seat in 2011 and in 2015. Senator Ogbuorji, who is the Senate Committee Vice Chairman on Appropriation against all odds emerged winner in the APC primaries defeating the preferred choice candidate, Prof. Bernard Odoh, the immediate past secretary to the state government (SSG) under Umahi.

With the PDP winning all the National Assembly seats in the state on February 23 with overwhelming margin leaves no one in doubt that the APC cannot make any headway in the governorship election in the state.

Since the PDP victory, 26 governorship candidates, 12 APC House of Assembly candidates and over 15 candidates from other political parties have stepped down for PDP candidates. This has demoralised many members of the party but Ogbuorji is still optimistic of victory.

Apart from the infrastructural and human capital development, the achievements of the governor speak volumes.

Both Senator Ogbuoji and Gov Umahi hails from Ebonyi South senatorial zone and the zone being the last to govern the state before it will start again from a different zone. The thinking of majority of people of Ebonyi North and Central is that a vote for Umahi will preserve the zoning structure while a vote for Ogbuoji will alter the arrangement.

Political stakeholders in the stateare of the opinion that it is better for Umahi to complete his second term and hand over to someone from another zone, preferably from Ebonyi North.in 2023.

So, Governor Umahi will win.

VERDICT: PDP

DELTA

In Delta State, it is a two-horse race: the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP and Chief Great Ogboru, the APC candidate.

Governor Okowa’s second term bid seemed threatened by the popularity of Ogboru. The chances of Okowa winning the election are still very high, especially as he has sustained his campaigns till the last minutes.

The incumbent factor and the all-inclusiveness his administration is anchored on and the loyal, strong and hard working over 4,000 political aides favour him to win the election.

It is also believed that since the Delta Central and Delta South have governed the state for eight years each, it is only natural and equitable to re-elect Okowa from Delta North for a second term to balance the equation even though, there is no constitution backing up this arrangement.

Ogboru, a veteran of governorship elections, is seen a victim of the PDP alleged rigging machinery.

A successful businessman, Ogboru has sharply divided the people, thus making the race very dicey. In fact, many voters have argued that Ogboru should be given a chance having been denied the opportunity to steer the affairs of the state for too long.

There is another school of thought which believe that because of the potential of Delta State to national lives, it has no business be in the hands of the opposition. Apart from the sentiments of those pushing for the governor’s second term on the equity and fairness, Delta deserves a change having been led by PDP for 20 years now.

But can Ogboru break the camel’s back and give Deltans fresh breath of air? The answer is largely on how well the federal government headed by the APC is able to deploy resources and strategies to outwit the PDP dominance in the state.

VERDICT: PDP

NIGER

The governorship contest in Niger State is not a straight fight between the candidate APC candidate, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and PDP’s Umar Nasko as it was in 2015.

In this governorship contest, there are candidates of not too known political parties who are making substantial impact on the contest. No fewer than 36 candidates of various political parties are contesting for the governorship seat.

Notable among them are the candidates of ADP, Hon. Isah Kawu and that of ACD, Barr. Bello Bawa Bwari who many observers believe could cause some upsets in the strongholds of the two major political parties, if availed the opportunities.

Consequently, Bida, the headquarters of Niger South will be a battle ground in the state as the area always produce the highest votes after the state capital, Minna, Chanchaga local government area. Incidentally Kawu is from Bida and the running mate of Umaru Nasko, Barr. Kudu Ndayako is also from Bida. Yet the incumbent governor will want to do everything possible to win the areas germane to any victory in the state.

Another battleground is the Suleja axis which accounts for the third largest votes in most elections in the state. However, the recent court ruling which denied Abubakar Lado as the APC candidate for Suleja, Tafa and Gurara federal constituency after his victory in the last election could make Lado known for his control of some youths to move against the incumbent whom he felt worked against him to lose the ticket to Mohammed Ado from Tafa whom the court ruled was the authentic candidate of the APC for the constituency.

In the same way, Minna, the state capital which usually produces the highest number of votes will be a battle ground because of its cosmopolitan nature and high voter education. The state capital, most times is always very difficult for incumbent political party to win but recent developments have changed the dynamics in favour of the incumbent APC winning in the last National Assembly election. It is believed that the same feat can be repeated even it will not come easy.

Notwithstanding the variables, it is the belief of many that the incumbent Governor Sani Bello will win the election.

VERDICT: APC

AKWA IBOM

The major gladiators are from the governing APC at the centre and the ruling PDP in the state.

At stake are the Hilltop Mansion (Government House), Uyo and the 26 state constituencies.

The battleground is the 31 LGAs where about 1.8 million t of the registered 2.1 million voters across all the polling units in the 329 Wards will cast their votes for or against the two major parties.

A few days to the dicey exercise, key leaders of the parties including former governor Godswill Akpabio, Atuekong Don Etiebet, the APC caucus chair; Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Buhari on Senate Matters, Ita Enang and the former minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator John Udoedehe, have returned to the drawing board.

After reviewing the last presidential and National Assembly elections which the PDP polled 100 per cent by winning all the three senatorial slots and 10 gederal constituencies with a paltry 31 per cent votes for Buhari, the APC leaders have vowed to wrestle the power baton from incumbent governor Udom Emmanuel.

Worried by the outcome of the last exercise, which also affected Senator Akpabio, who lost to a PDP candidate, former Deputy Governor Engr. Chris Ekpenyong, the APC has been crying foul that the electoral umpire, Mr. Mike Igini, rigged the polls for the PDP.

To ensure the PDP status of Akwa Ibom since 1999 changed for the APC toga, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, and other APC leaders were in Uyo, the state capital, where they re-assured the party supporters that the stolen votes would be retrieved through courts.

On its part, Governor Emmanuel’s camp has been on intensive mop-up campaign across the 31 councils to counter the APC’s propaganda and to woo voters to retain the PDP and the governor till 2023.

From the recent hype in political activities on both sides, political bookmakers could not hazard a guess as to where the pendulum would swing because the contest appears too close to call. But the odds still favour the PDP.

VERDICT: PDP

BORNO

The battle for the gubernatorial election in Borno State is no doubt a fight between the ruling APC and the opposition PDP.

While the APC fields Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, a professor of Irrigation Engineering for the election, the PDP presnts Alhaji Muhammad Imam, a seasoned politician, who became popular while in office as chairman, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) during the administration of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Notwithstanding the influence of the APC and the PDP in Borno, other political parties also fielded candidates

But the battle for the soul of Borno Government House is between Zulum and Imam.

While Imam banks on his popularity among the youths and his achievements as a former chairman of the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Zulum relies on the lives he has touched in the process of rebuilding communities destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists through the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), which have endeared him to the Borno populace.

Zulum is the likely winner of the Borno governorship race as majority of the people are behind him.

Another force that has almost cleared the coast for the Zulum, is President Buhari’s victory and all the APC candidates in the National Assembly election in the state,.

VERDICT: APC

TARABA

In Taraba State, the battle for the number one seat has narrowly shifted to three political giants who have proven their capability to have keenly contested in the race since the beginning of the current electioneering.

The governorship candidates of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan, (Mama Taraba), that of the APC, Alhaji Abubaka Danladi, and the incumbent governor (PDP) Darius Ishaku, are the three political giants that stand tall among other parties in the contest.

“Mama Taraba”, a political household name who challenged the Ishaku during the 2015 governorship election, though she lost in the race at the Supreme Court, was able to pull a sounding crowd to her credit after the election.

Alhassan was rewarded by her former party (APC) with a ministerial slot before she resigned last year to join the governorship race.

Before the APC governorship primary election in the state, Alhassan’s name featured prominently as one of the major contestants. She was disqualified by the APC at national level from the race, a move that forced her to shift her political structure to the UDP.

Since her decision to run under UDP, Alhassan has suffered a series of political setbacks, as most of her associates and supporters who are strong followers of President Muhamadu Buhari refused to join forces with her in her new party. Her ambition became weak in the eyes of the people who earlier felt threatened by the name “Mama Taraba”, though she is still pushing on to win the governorship seat.

Alhaji Sani Abubaka Danladi popularly known as “Contact-To-Contact”, the former acting governor of the state when the late governor Danbaba Suntai had a plane crash, is still a strong force in the 2019 governorship race in Taraba.

Danladi’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate created a lot of controversy among the party members, and his fellow contestants. The forces that formed the “block of foot soldiers” in APC became displaced while many others deserted the party in anger for other political parties.

Prominent among those who left the APC as a result of Danladi’s victory were a former minister, Joel Danlami Ikenya, David Sabo Kente, Kabiru Dodo, Prof. Yahaya, Ibrahim Tumba, Ezekiel Afukunyo, Garba Umar and thousands of theirs supporters. Though a few of these leaders are still in the APC, they are not committed to the course of Danladi to become the governor of the state due to the manner which he won the primary election and how it was conducted.

Despite these hurdles, Danladi still poses a threat to Governor Ishaku in the race as thousands of the electorate who believe in President Buhari may vote for Danladi to prove their love for the APC.

The federal might factor which is key in the politics of today is also a serious consideration when elections are conducted anywhere in Nigeria. Danladi is also in a position to enjoy that fully since he is the APC candidate.

Although, his party lost the recent presidential election in Taraba State, and in Karim-Lamido local government area where Danladi comes from, many politicians in the state see the visit of President Buhari as a move to ensure victory for his party in the state.

Governor Ishaku is not willing to relinquish power to any political party as he has doubled his efforts to get his second term in the state election.

Ishaku has used the incumbency power to touch most of the people of the state through the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He created new chiefdoms and upgraded several others, which was a major problem to several communities in the state.

The governor has also expanded the scope of skills acquisition and youth empowerment, he engaged graduates as teachers and revived some moribund industries such as Kakara Highland Tea, established Green House in Jalingo where thousands of youths are earning their means of living

The prompt payment of civil servants’ salaries will convince the people of his ability to do more if re-elected.

The governor also stands a chance to be supported by the people who believe in the current zoning arrangement in the state. Some people agreed that since the former governor Jolly Nyame was given eight years from the northern part, the late Danbaba Suntai from the central zone enjoyed eight years, Ishaku from the southern zone should complete his second term.

Ishaku also enjoys the support of elders like Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, Fidelis Kaigama, all the 16 local government chairmen and their councillors, 21 of the 24- member House Assembly who are PDP lawmakers, his appointees and other well-wishers to clinch victory tomorrow.

VERDICT: PDP

YOBE

Ahead the governorship and House of Assembly elections there have been serious concerns how the battle would be fought and won in the state.

A lot of stakeholders, especially those observing developments from outside the state, have presented a rather simplistic analysis of the contest. It goes like this: “Mai Mala Buni will get most of the votes of the Kanuri in the two senatorial zones.”

The governorship candidate of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, on the other hand, would sweep the Zone B senatorial district, almost monolithically Hausa Fulani, Kare-Kare, Ngamo, Bolewa zones in the South and glean the ethnic minorities in the state. The PDP since I999 has been producing the occupants of the senatorial, House of Representatives and some of the House of Assembly seats.

In fact, the conclusion by analysts is that the Kanuri would vote the APC governorship candidate because 90 per cent of them are supporters of the ruling party since the assumption of democracy in Nigeria.

VERDICT: APC

BAUCHI

Incumbent governor, Mohammed Abubakar, is fighting the political battle of his life. He is up against PDP’s Bala Mohammed who has the reputation of being a giant killer.

Recall that in 2007, the PDP candidate defeated then governor Adamu Muazu to emerge a senator.

Incidentally, the last two governors of the state, Muazu and Isa Yuguda, are now in the APC.

Although the popularity of the governor has dwindled, the Muhammadu Buhari factor may still give him an edge in the election.

VERDICT: APC

LAGOS

In Lagos State, despite the impressive showing of the PDP in the February 23 presidential election, and in spite of the calculated gang up by the South West PDP to take over Lagos tomorrow, available statistics point to an APC victory in the Centre if Excellence.

In the first instance, many people who didn’t vote in the last election are poised to do so this Saturday, with many of them rooting for the APC candidate, Sanwo-Olu.

The business community not only sees him as part of them and as having a voice in the governance of Lagos State should he emerged victorious, they see it as payback time to ensure his success at the polls for the roles he had played in the past as one of them and while in government as special adviser and commissioner.

The Igbo, who in the last election voted massively for the PDP, are also poised to queue behind the APC and Sanwo-Olu, knowing full well that it is in their interest, especially economically, to do so.

In a town hall meeting held with the governorship candidate by the Igbo in Lagos last week, they not only pledged to vote massively for him, but also asked him to consider them for at least six commissionership slots in his administration.

Already, the machinery of the APC national leader and former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has bestrode the state in the last 20 years of the current political dispensation, still remains intact and waxing stronger. It is poised to deliver once again the state to the APC.

Rather than being embraced, the ‘O To Gee’ (Enough is Enough) mantra, which the PDP imported from Kwara State to Lagos as campaign slogan has backfired, as Lagosians have continued to kick against it, claiming that rather than having enough, they are clamouring for more of the development the state has witnessed in the last 20 years under the guidance of Tinubu.

The social media where the slogan trended throughout last week has been agog with condemnation for the PDP and its candidate, Jimi Agbaje, a pharmacist, who has been alleged to be supplier of drugs to all hospitals in the state.

It is not in doubt that the APC is coasting home to victory in Lagos this Saturday, as analysts and commentators have opined that perhaps, the only time any other party would have a shot at the state governorship would be after the demise of Tinubu and even at that, only if he failed to lay down a leadership structure for his political family and machinery.

VERDICT: APC

OGUN

In Ogun State, political parties which do not enjoy the support of the majority of the electorate are likely to commit electoral hara-kiri in tomorrow’s governorship election.

This is against the backdrop of what the state experienced last February 23 during the presidential and National Assembly elections where a security agent, who was escorting election results from Ipokia, the hometown of Hon. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to Ilaro collation centre in Egbado South local government area headquarters, was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be political thugs.

Notwithstanding this, the fact of the matter is that Abiodun, the APC candidate will win the governorship election in Ogun. This is because, going by the results of the last presidential and National Assembly elections, all other opposition political parties, which were believed to be firmly rooted in the state, were actually not on ground.

Abinitio in Ogun, both APC and PDP were the political parties anyone would have loved to tip to emerge victorious, but events in the state have rubbished that assertion, except that with the performance of the APC on February 23, the PDP may be said not to be in the calculation anymore.

The PDP as constituted at present in the Gateway State is seriously fractionalised and its supporters are in a quandary over who is the authentic candidate between Senator Buruji Kashamu and Hon. Ladi Adebutu. This has caused confusion in the rank of PDP supporters, who are not sure of reaping dividends of democracy by voting for either Kashamu or Adebutu. Arisig from this, the PDP may not make any appreciable impact in the election.

The party being promoted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has proven to be lacking the dexterity to overthrow the ruling APC from power, following its very dismal outing in February 23 exercise, as it was only able to win just one House of Representatives’ seat in his domain.

The ADC and the APM would also end up sharing the votes from the Ogun West Senatorial District as they the backing of Obasanjo and Amosun respectively from the same zone.

Several factors are likely to work in favour of Abiodun, the APC’s candidate. First is the choice of his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyede, who hails from Ota town, where the bulk of the votes from the Yelwa-Awori bloc of Ogun West usually comes from.

It is expected that the Ota-born female engineer would enjoy the support of her kinsmen and such would have a serious positive effect on the election of Abiodun.

Also, the APC senator-elect from Ogun West, Tolu Odebiyi, is also expected to strengthen the total number of supporters and votes from the strongholds of both ADC’s Isiaka and APM’s Akinlade in favour of the APC.

With the outcome of the last election, the APM being promoted by Governor Ibikunle Amosun has also proven to be non-existent, as it won only one House of Representatives’ seat. Unconfirmed reports had it that Amosun would have lost the Ogun Central senatorial seat if he had contested on the platform of APM.

In Ogun East Senatorial District, the Ijebu are expected to cast their votes for Abiodun, going by their agitation that power must return to the zone after the exit of Amosun.

Recall that the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, had convened several meetings prior to the emergence of Abiodun wherein it was resolved that all politicians from Ijebuland must rally round the electoral success of an Ijebu governorship candidate, irrespective of their political platform.

The APC has also made appreciable inroad to the senatorial district of Amosun, to the extent that the party is now widely accepted in the zone.

Available indices in the state point to an APC/Abiodun victory tomorrow, even as the outcome of the presidential election would also have very serious effect on the outcome of the polls.

VERDICT: APC

OYO

After the loss of Oyo State to the PDP in the presidential election and the incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s failure in the Senate race, which the people received with mixed feelings, the APC went back to the drawing board to restrategise on how it can win the gubernatorial seat and retain the state.

While some people believe that the PDP will defeat the APC in tomorrow’s elections, others are convinced that with strong support from the Ogbomoso axis of the state, the political stronghold of former governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, the APC will defeat the PDP with a wide margin.

The first step was taken by APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, who invited the former governor and Alao-Akala, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), to a meeting, where his support was solicited.

There is no doubt that Oyo State is going to be a battle ground tomorrow when the governorship and House of Assembly elections take place between the ruling APC and the opposition PDP.

The political rivalry between the two leading political parties will once again be put to test and lay to rest at least for the next four years as their governorship and House of Assembly candidates slug it out tomorrow.

The thrust of the battle is the race to the Agodi Government House which becomes vacant on May 29 between AbdulWaheed Adebayo Adelabu of the APC and Mr. Seyi Makinde of the PDP.

At this point, it should be noted that the two candidates have what it takes to rule the state, however, this has to be decided by the electorate.

With the result of the presidential election in the state which the PDP won by 1,465 votes, having one Senate seat and four House of Representatives’ members, the party believes that nothing will stop it from clinching or winning the coveted seat of the governor of the state.

However, with the permutation and realignment among political parties, the battle becomes glaring as they intensify efforts and strategise on how to outsmart one another.

After the presidential election, Alao-Akala became the new bride as the parties approached him for alliance. At the end, he did not only dump his ambition, but decided to work for the APC at the poll.

As it is, Alao-Akala’s ADP, 85 per cent of ADC and others are for Adelabu.

Similarly, former Governor Rasheed Ladoja’s Zenith Labour Party and the remnants of the ADC are rooting for Makinde. At least, four governorship candidates led by Senator Femi Lanlehin and Mr. Sharafadeen Alli have stepped down and promised to work for the PDP and Makinde.

But, ZLP chairman and other candidates have pledged their support for Adelabu. Comrade Wole Abisoye (ZLP chairman), Remi Olajide (Oyo South), Cheif Olaniyan (Oyo Central), Mrs. Ayoka Abawani (Oyo North), Semith Oladimeji Alao and Mrs, Monisola Tegbe have promised to work for the APC.

In terms of electoral value, Alao-Akala is a force to reckon with in Ogbomosho and Oke Ogun zones of Oyo State, as past and immediate records confirmed that he holds the ace in these parts of the state.

Also, Ladoja is a very popular leader in Ibadan. But, it was surprising and shocking that his popularity rating did not earn him a single National Assembly member in the just- concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Therefore, the permutation is that the five local government areas in Ogbomoso, eight or nine local government areas in Oke Ogun, four local government areas in Oyo, seven local government areas in Ibadan and two local government areas in Ibarapa will be decisively won by the APC, while the PDP will not fold its hands, as it would fight to retain its winning streak in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

VERDICT: APC

KWARA

Until recently, the PDP held all the aces in Kwara State as the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, called the shots.

However, the presidential and National Assembly election saw the APC making a clean sweep and demystifying the Saraki myth in Kwara.

The “Oto’Gee” mantra swept like wildfire in the state as the people bought into the idea.

On the other hand, Saraki may want to prove in the governorship elections that he still controls the state.

The APC has the momentum and is likely to complete the victory in the governorship and House of Assembly election.

VERDICT- APC

NASARAWA

Governor Tanko Al Makura is arguably one of the best governors in the North Central zone. He also has won his election into the Senate on the platform of his APC.

For the first time in recent history, President Buhari won in Nasarawa State and this has boosted the confidence of the APC in the state.

The APC candidate, Abdulahi Sule, is up against PDP’s Emmanuel Ombugadu. Another formidable candidate is former minister of information, Labaran Maku, who is contesting the election on the platform of APGA.

Earlier there were moves by the elders in the state for Maku to forego his ambition and support the PDP candidate since they are from the same senatorial zone, but he refused.

Maku and the PDP candidate will definitely split the votes from the district to pave the way for APC’s victory. If he had teamed up with the PDP, it would have been a straight victory for the PDP.

VERDICT: APC