Between Smart Card Reader And Elections In Nigeria

Since the introduction of the Smart Card Reader in Nigeria’s electoral process, the 2019 general elections will go down history as the low water mark of the use of this technology, SUNDAY ISUWA writes.

With the introduction of the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) by former INEC chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, into Nigeria’s electoral system, the technology is meant to give credibility to elections.

The 2015 general elections, especially the presidential poll was adjudged one of the best in Nigeria’s history because an incumbent had to call an opposition leader that was winning at the time to congratulate him even when the electoral umpire was still announcing the results.

The same process has been adopted by the present INEC led by Prof Mahmood Yakubu. A lot of votes were cancelled in the 2019 presidential and the national assembly elections conducted on the February 23, 2019 because the use of smart card readers was not complied with.

As alarming as this might sound, out of about two million votes that were voided, the large chunk of it came as a result of non-usage of card readers.

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 15,191,847 to emerge winner while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 11,262,978 to trail behind.

Even though Atiku is challenging the outcome of the presidential election in court, the election had a total of 82,244,17 registered voters. While 29,364,029 were accredited, only 27,324,583 votes were valid. Rejected votes were put at 1,289,607 While the total vote cast were put at 28,614,190.

Akwa Ibom had the highest number of cancelled votes put at 195,799, Kaduna 189,865, and Nasarawa, 157,591 votes.

In Plateau State, 146,355 votes were cancelled, Lagos had 141,652, Kogi recorded 89,101, Imo had over 89,000 votes cancelled.

In Niger State, 71,237 votes were cancelled, Anambra – 69,395, Imo – 63,488, Delta – 54,120, Zamfara – 57,871, Taraba – 45,066, Ebonyi – 54,668, Kano – 43,900, Sokoto – 33,057 and Bayelsa had 21,380 votes cancelled.

In Katsina,12,027 votes were cancelled, Jigawa 16,014, Ogun – 9,680, Kebbi – 6,293, Kwara – 3,342 in three local government areas, while Oyo state’s cancelled votes were put at 3,273.

PDP agent at the national collation centre, Dr. Usman Bugaje had requested the opening up of the back-end of the Smart Card Readers to ascertain the actual number of accredited voters.

Bugaje was not alone. His co-agent, Osita Chidoka had said that the number of registered voters INEC published and the one that was used has a difference of about 1,0669 voters missing from it.

He said the total valid votes cast of 28 million also has a difference of about 750,000.

“The 5.1 million votes missing is greater than the votes the APC candidate leads with. We recorded many states with votes without card readers. In Bauchi, Jigawa, Borno and other states, card readers were not used.

“If the card readers were used, it would have made it difficult for the APC to get such numbers of votes in those states,” Chidoka said.

According to some political pundits, the use of the card reader in the last election is still an issue of concern.

While stakeholders are calling for the release of the total number of accredited voters via the Card Reader across the country, some politicians are now deceiving Nigerians not to abide by the use of card readers in tomorrow’s gubernatorial, State Assembly and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Area Council elections.

But the commission has swiftly warned that any of its staff that did not abide by the use of the card reader will be prosecuted.

INEC states categorically that any vote that emanates from the gubernatorial, State Assembly and the FCT Area Council elections on Saturday without the use of the Smart Card Reader would be voided.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye also said that the allegation the commission was selective in the use of the card reader in the February 23, 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections was untrue.

“There have been allegations from certain quarters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was selective in its use of Smart Card Readers (SCRs) in its conduct of the electrons. These allegations have led to speculations that INEC may be forced to jettison their use in the March 9, 2019 Governorship, State Houses of Assembly and Federal Capital Area Council elections.

“INEC hereby states categorically that the allegations are absolutely false and the speculations are without any basis whatsoever. The use of the Smart Card Readers is not only mandatory but its deliberate non-use attracts the sanction of possible prosecution of erring officials in accordance with the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections,” Okoye said in a press statement.

INEC said it voided results that emanated from units and areas where card readers were not used in the Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 23, 2019 and won’t hesitate to do same during this Saturday’s elections.

“The general public and all officials engaged for the elections are hereby informed that the commission is not reconsidering the use of these Smart Card Readers which has greatly improved the credibility of our elections and instilled a high level of public trust In them.

“To clear any doubt or ambiguity, we wish to state that the deployment and mandatory use of Smart Card Readers in next Saturday’s elections will not only be uniform but also universal, and the provisions of the Regulations and Guidelines will be strictly and vigorously enforced. All stakeholders are to note and be guided accordingly, “ Okoye added.

“Nigerians should just ensure that they do the right thing by ensuring their PVCs are captured in the Smart Card Readers to avoid voiding of votes,” a political analyst, Sambo Ezekiel said.

“If politicians are advising some people not to adhere to the provisions of the law by getting their accreditation through the smart card readers I think that is a disservice. If you remember, most of the cancelled votes arising from the presidential election are votes that were not captured by the smart card readers,” Yacham Charles said.

He advised Nigerians to ensure that they follow all the laws guiding election in tomorrow’s polls.