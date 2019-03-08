Bobrisky, Toyin Lawani Squabble Gets Messier

The internet was buzzing about the obvious quarrel between Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye), Toyin Lawani and JP Blush.

This seems not to go down well with Toyin’s acclaimed godson, JP Blush, who took to Instagram to call out Bobrisky for insulting Toyin Lawani. In one of the videos he posted, he claimed that all what he Bobrisky claimed to be and have were fictitious.

He said: “Bobrisky you are a failed transgender. Instagram has denied you verification the same way your mother denied you in life. You are living a disfigured life, you claim to be a millionaire and lied to the entire world that your mum is dead while in reality she is still alive and a petty trader, suffering in Magodo,” he went further to say in another video that Bobrisky was thrown out of Tiannah’s empire, claiming Bobrisky had a strong body odour and which he mixes creams with bleach given to him by Tiannah.

In another video he alleged that “Bobrisky is a liar, he never graduated from Unilag, he got rusticated after he was caught in the act selling sex for N5k and for stealing.”

In another video he claimed “Bobrisky has anal cancer, his “y**sh” is leaking and that is why he wears pads and always says he is menstruating” he asked Bobrisky in another video to tell everyone what killed his gay brother Ahmed?

He also posted a pic-mixed of a woman who he claimed was Bobrisky’s mum and still alive and well at Magodo with Bobrisky’s picture where he was mourning the death of his mother.

He also revealed that his mum said he left home at age 15 and had hustle his way into Unilag were he was rusticated.