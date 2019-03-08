Borno PDP Secretary, 12 Party Chairmen Dump Party 24hrs To Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), the major opposition Party in Borno state, on Friday suffered a disaster 24hours to the governoship and House of Assembly elections ,as the Party’s state Secretary, 12 local government party Chairmen decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others who defected to APC alongside the state Party secretary, Baba Ahmed Mustapha , are some of the various youths leaders, woman leader among others.

Addressing newsmen at the APC state secretariat Maiduguri, the PDP former Secretary, Mustapha said he defected from the party because of injustice and indiscipline the party in the state is characterised of.

Mustapha who said he defected since Thursday the 7th of March added that his continuous stay in the party despite the injustices will amount to doing injustice to his supporters.

He said:” I defected to APC because of injustice and deciet in Borno PDP. 24hours to the election, you cannot feel the presence of PDP with no campaign even days before the election. PDP has a flag bearer , but he has since remained mute without campaingning , which means a deciet on the people. It really means that the candidate is deceiving people.

” The result of my defection with others will be reflected in the ballot box tomorrow. I call on other members of PDP to come and join progressives to move Borno to the next level,” Baba Ahmed Mustapha, the decampee said.