Borno, Yobe People Genuinely Voted For PMB – Group

The massive votes secured by President Muhammadu Buhari from Borno and Yobe states during the February 23 presidential election despite pockets of attacks by insurgents in the North-East area was a true reflection of the people’s love for the president and not concocted figures, North-East Alliance for Buhari 2019 has said.

The group further said that the Borno and Yobe election results are not contestable by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The national coordinator of the group, Hon. Kaka Bolori, in a statement sent to journalists yesterday, said there are facts about elections in Borno and Yobe states that Atiku was not aware of, and therefore need to be put into perspective.

“The first factor is that in the 2015 general elections, about 17 LGAs and big towns were under occupation of the Boko Haram terrorists. They hoisted their flags in these towns and local governments, and had full autonomy and control of these territories in 2015.

“For instance, Gwoza, Chibok, Damboa, Askira Uba, Rann, Segal, Jilbe, Wumbi, Mudu, Kaza, Kala-Balge, Ngala, Dikwa, Mafa, Bama, Bama-Goniri, Soye, Andara, Kote, Kashim-ri, Jarawa, Zangeri, Abbaram, Tofa, Darajamal, Banki, Kumshe, Damasak, Gudumbali, Marte, Baga, Checheno, Mile 90, Cross Kawwa, Kawwa, Kukawa, etc were all annexed by the terrorists and they hoisted their flags,” he said.

Bolori added that the territories have been liberated except for a few villages and that people have settled down in them, noting that because of the success recorded in resettling the people back to their localities, political campaigns and voting subsequently took place in those areas.

“The second factor is that in Borno State, the PDP went to the election divided with two parallel executives i.e Mahdi Badairi and Zannah Gaddamama’s factions, with so many legal battles and had parallel party primaries each claiming authenticity and legitimacy,” the group said.

They pointed out that there were numerous other factors in the North-East that worked in favour of the APC, adding that “Atiku should know that the people of Borno and Yobe states are firmly standing with Buhari.”