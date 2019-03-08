Channel Election Grievances Through Election Petition Tribunal – IPCR

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has advised politicians to channels their

grievances concerning the 2019 General Elections through the constituted Election Petition Tribunal

through the Election Petition Tribunal.

The Ag. Director General of the institute, Mr Bakut Tswah, gave the advice at a news conference for a

peaceful Governorship/State Assembly elections in Dutse on Friday.

“Reactions following the outcome of the elections must remain constructive.

“If contestants are aggrieved over the aftermaths of elections, there are generally accepted norms in

seeking redress.

“We, therefore, urge politicians in the country to learn to tread on the path of honour in expressing

their pleasures or displeasure.

“We encourage all Nigerians to shun violence and avoid utterances, actions or reactions that could

disrupt the peaceful processes of the 2019 general elections.

“Election situations call for patriotism and sportsmanship; there are no losers in the actual sense of it.

“This is because an election is a process through which we select the individuals to bear the

responsibility of handling the affairs of our polity for the next four years,” he advised.

The DG commended Nigerians for their high sense of maturity and understanding, as well as the

general orderliness exhibited by voters during the Presidential/National Assembly elections.

“As you are aware, the rescheduled Governorship/States Assembly and the FCT Area Councils elections

will be taking place on Saturday.

“Nigerians are hoping to build on the feat that was achieved in the last elections.

“I’m happy to note that INEC has promised to improve its performance in the next elections.

“And as you know, in every human endeavour, there are always rooms for improvement.

“In this regard, INEC’s disposition is aimed at ensuring that we continue to build on the gains of the

past,” the DG said.

According to him, the mandate of the institute as contained in the IPCR Establishment Act No. 34 of

2007 is to conduct comprehensive research on peace, security and conflict issues as well as provide

quality advice to government through policy briefs.

“Designing intervention strategies for prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in Nigeria and Africa.

“In essence, intervention is also a major function of the institute,” Tswah added.

He further said that during the last elections, the institute deployed its researchers and staff to all the states of the federation to observe and, in particular, take note of the context, trends and root causes and issues relating to elections and perennial violence.

“The essence of these activities is to help in the process of improving the quality of our electoral system and enhance our common democratic values.

“I wish to mention that the last elections as observed, were not without violence, but the incidences were minimal.

“We at the institute have always advocated electoral contests of non-violence because violence is evil as it comes with the destruction of human lives that are precious as well as loss of property and assists.

“We will continue to emphasise the need for mutuality and civility in our conduct and relationship with one another.

“We often said that no election is worth the life of any Nigeria, and it should not be seen or taken as a life-and-death affair.

“The way and manner we celebrate victories at the polls should not induce acrimony. Such celebrations should be peaceful and structured to encourage the spirit of amity or goodwill and support.

“It is unfortunate that lives were lost in the last elections, and the ugly situation could have been avoided if only we remain peaceful in our conducts,” he said.

He urged the youth in particular, to learn from the unnecessary loss of precious lives and not allow themselves be used by selfish politicians to cause violence.

Tswah commended INEC for the successful conduct of the presidential/national assembly elections and called for the total reassessment of the processes for a more peaceful and credible elections.