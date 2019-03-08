Court Sentences Businesswoman To 6 Months Community Service Over N20m Fraud

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday convicted and sentenced a businesswoman, Doyin Adebowale Adekoya, to six months community service for a N20,547,900 fraud.

The convict was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside her company, D.D. Unique Multi-Concept, on February 7, 2017, on a nine-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N20,547,900.

According to the EFCC, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons had awarded a contract to her for the supply of 101 tricycles.

Following the supply of the items, she was paid a sum of N22,547,900 instead of N20,547,900. She was afterwards mistakenly paid another sum of N20,547,900 for the same contract.

Upon discovering the error, she was contacted by officials of the commission to return the second payment.

All efforts to get a refund were rebuffed by the defendant.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges when she was arraigned.

In the course of the trial, prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, called three witnesses and tendered several documents admitted in evidence by the court as Exhibits A to O15.

In his judgment, Justice Oshodi convicted her for stealing and sentenced her to six months community service at the Lagos State Rehabilitation Centre, Majido, Lagos.

The Judge also directed the supervisor of the Centre to furnish the EFCC with her evaluation reports.

Justice Oshodi further directed the EFCC to auction the two buses recovered from the convict at the current market value and transfer the proceeds to the Federal Government on behalf of the Commission.