Don’t Kill Yourself, PenCom Begs Retired 65-year-old Teacher

In a swift reaction to the plan by a 65-year-old retired teacher who served in the Bauchi State Civil

Service, Mr Alhamdu Dan’Azumi, to terminate his own life, the National Pension Commission (PenCom)

on Friday promised to assist him in getting his entitlement.

The Head, Research and Corporate Strategy of the commission, Dr Aminu Farouk, made the promise

while reacting to the March 4 death threat by Da’Azumi in an interview wit the News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN) in Lagos.

It was reported on on March 6, that the prompt intervention of few journalists and others around saved

the life of Dan’Azumi.

Dan’Azumi was a Primary School teacher who retired from active service in the Ningi Local Government

Authority, Bauchi, in 2016 and started collecting pension in 2018.

The report had indicated that Dan’azumi had walked into the premises of the Nigerian Union of

Journalist (NUJ) Press Center, Bauchi and attempted to commit suicide for the refusal of the state

government to settle his gratuity years after retirement from active service.

Dan’Azumi reportedly chanted: “I have worked for 35 years and retired and I am entitled to my gratuity.

“I cannot even sit with my family because I can hardly cater for their needs, pls help me.”

It added that Dan’Azumi claimed that he was indebted to the tune of N800,000 and had been HIV

positive for over 20 years.

Faroul said that Bauch State where the aggrieved worked and retired, was not implementing the

Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

He, however, pleaded with Dan’azumi to write a letter of complaint and send to PenCom, as the commission was willing to intervene quickly.

“Although Bauchi State is not implementing the CPS, the retiree can send us a complaint.

“We shall see how we can assist him to get his entitlements,” Farouk said.

Farouk said PenCom would continuously leave up to the expectations of catering for Nigerians at old age.