Edo Broadcasting Service Sustains High IGR, Remits N4.3m In February 

Following the recent reorganisation of Edo Broadcasting Station (EBS) management by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, the station has remitted N4.3m as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of February 2019, showing impressive performance in its operations.

This is significant because for years, the station was unable to pay any money to the state’s treasury but was demanding subvention from the state government.

Acting General Manager of EBS, Mr. Ransley Abu-Osagie, who revealed the February figure in the Monthly Report of the station’s operations, expressed gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki, for keeping his promise to revamp the station.

Mr. Abu-Osagie said the station’s IGR moved up N4m in January, N4.3m in February, totalling N10m for a period spanning from December 18, 2018 till February 28, 2019, under the new management of the station.

According to him, “EBS remains thankful to God and our superiors for the enablement given to us to achieve N10m in ten weeks as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to Edo State Government treasury since December 19, 2018.”

He noted that the station was able to overcome the challenges in February despite the extra cost incurred in providing logistics for election coverage in all local government areas across the state as a result of the postponement of the general elections.

“The major challenge in February was to provide coverage for all parts of Edo State during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Though financially tasking, EBS crew rose up to the challenge to hire vehicles, additional cameras, and other human and material resources to places like Akoko-Edo, Owan East and West, Okpella, Agenebode, Auchi, Fugar, etc, in Edo North. Ekpoma, Irrua, Igueben, et cetera in Edo Central. And Ovia North East/Ovia South West, Ikpoba Okha/Egor, Oredo, Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon Federal constituencies in Edo South.”

The station’s interim management has continued to clear the back-log of inherited debts and remitted N5.7million for December and January to the state’s treasury after settling internal financial obligations.