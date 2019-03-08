el-Rufai Has Sanitised Hajj Operations – DG Inter faith

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (KMPWB) has won several local and international awards in the last four years because Governor Nasir el-Rufai has sanitised hajj operations, the director general of Bureau of Interfaith, Engr Namadi Musa, has said.

The director general who spoke at a stakeholders forum which was organised by the board yesterday on how to ensure a successful hajj operation this year, promised that Governor el-Rufai will continue to give pilgrims the necessary support when re-elected.

Musa also said that the governor has never interfered in the running of the pilgrims welfare board but only insists that to ensure square pegs are put in square holes.

‘’For this reason, the board has always placed priority on the competence of hajj officials when sponsoring them for the yearly pilgrimage to cater for pilgrims in the Holy Land, without regard to their political leanings or other considerations,’’ he added.

The director general therefore advised the people of Kaduna State to vote for Governor el-Rufai during next Saturday’s governorship election based on his competence.

He further pointed out that Governor el Rufai’s re-election will ensure continuity in the good works that he has started in the health and education sectors, including the smooth running of the hajj operations.

Earlier, the overseer of KMPWB, Imam Hussaini Suleiman Tsoho said that since 2015 when el-Rufai assumed office, hajj operations has been getting better.

According to him, although Governor el-Rufai is the only new person in the entire chain of hajj exercise, his assumption of office has made all the difference because the yearly pilgrimage has changed for the better.

The overseer said that the present administration had cancelled special accommodations for hajj officials and senior government officials which was the practise in the past. He added that pilgrims and officials now live in the same building at both Makka and Madina.