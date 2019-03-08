Election: Again, A’Court Strikes Out Rivers APC Appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, yesterday struck out the appeal by that All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state over the judgement of the Federal High Court, which barred APC from fielding candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Kolawole Omotosho had on January 7, 2019, nullified the primaries conducted by APC in the state and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the party’s logo and candidates from the ballot and other electoral materials.

Delivering judgement of the appeal by the APC, Justice AM Lamido described the case as an academic exercise, saying that the appellate court based its decision on judgments and rulings of the Supreme Court on similar issues concerning the APC in Rivers State.

Speaking to newsmen outside the court, counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dike Udenna, said the APC is not entitled to field candidates in the 2019 general elections because of their disobedience of the Electoral Act.

Udenna said: “We have come to the Court of Appeal and they are raising the same issues. We have responded to their arguments to show that the contention cannot possibly be correct in view of the Fourth Alteration Act, which entitles every political party to challenge the actions or decisions of INEC, which does nor comply with the Electoral Act.

“So, in this particular case, we are saying in vies of the subsisting judgement of the Rivers State High Court and the fact that APC did not comply with Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act, it is impossible for them to have candidates in an election. It is not possible; that is the whole case.”

Speaking to newsmen also, counsel to the APC, Wisdom Jerome, said they will proceed to the Supreme court to challenge the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

Jerome said: “As we were in the Court today, PDP had a preliminary objection where they said our appeal has become an academic exercise and in their view, the Supreme court has resolved all the issues concerning the appeal and we are of the opinion and we think quiet right that the Supreme Court did resolve any of the issues.

“The appeal today has nothing to do with those judgements they were referring to. PDP was not a party to any of the judgements the Supreme court had rendered. They cannot take benefits from judgements that didn’t confer any right on them.”